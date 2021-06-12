Maintaining the misguided sentiments he absorbed as part of the Obama administration, President Joe Biden helped defeat a sensible solution to the issue of oil transportation.
TC Energy — a Canadian firm based in Calgary, Alberta — announced Wednesday that it has abandoned its Keystone XL pipeline project; it would expand pipeline connections between Canada and the United States. The proposal had been in the planning stages for more than a decade, but it came under heavy criticism from environmental groups.
While serving as president, Barack Obama threw roadblocks in the way of the pipeline’s construction. And on his first day in office, Biden revoked a cross-border permit.
“TC Energy gave little explanation for its final decision in a Wednesday news release,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. “It alluded to Mr. Biden’s decision and said it had completed a comprehensive review of its options before making the final decision to terminate the project. It said that going forward it would build its businesses in shipping and storing natural gas, liquid fuels and power to meet growing North American demand for cleaner fuels.”
There’s no getting around the fact that moving oil across international borders and from one state to another is risky. Pipelines leak; trains derail; ships rupture. The resulting contamination can be disastrous.
Environmental activists correctly emphasize that we need to move away from our reliance on fossil fuels. Reversing the catastrophic effects of climate change depends on our ability to make better use of energy sources that generate fewer amounts of greenhouse gases.
But the problem with the fierce opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline is that this transition won’t occur overnight. We still need fossil fuels to provide the power necessary to operate our homes and businesses as well as the vital institutions serving Americans.
In terms of their risks to human lives and property, pipelines are regarded as one of the safest modes of transporting oil. But this is complicated by the fact that pipelines are more hazardous than some other methods when it comes to damage to the environment.
This is where technological innovation could improve the situation. In an Oct. 11, 2018, article for Forbes magazine, James Conca wrote this:
“Oil and gas [are] moving around our country, around pristine wilderness, around our cities and towns. Oil is going to keep moving, in increasing volumes due to our new energy boom, so the answer is not simply to stop it. The answer is to determine how to move it safely. While many have called for shutdown of pipelines and a moratorium on new pipeline construction, the correct reaction may just be the opposite. We really should be replacing old pipelines and building new ones, reducing the stress on each line. Particularly good is to supersize them — build bigger pipelines over old ones.”
Until we further develop renewable sources of energy that are financially sustainable and efficiently operated, fossil fuels will remain an essential commodity. On this page, we have repeatedly warned against the perils to Northern New York of the increased use of trains and ships to transport oil. Blocking the Keystone XL pipeline will only exacerbate this problem.
Rather than stopping this project, the Obama and Biden administrations should have worked to identify ways to improve safety measures for pipelines. But the shortsighted mindset on this issue wouldn’t budge, and now the north country may face new dangers as a result.
