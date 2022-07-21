The acrimony festering between Clifford G. Olney III and Jeffrey M. Smith reflects poorly on the Watertown City Council, and their public feud must stop.
It’s obvious that the councilman and mayor don’t like each other or agree on all that many issues. This certainly isn’t the only public body in Northern New York where such hostility exists.
However, both men are allowing their egos to get in the way of the proper governance of this city. Olney and Smith engaged in an argument with each other following the July 11 council meeting.
Smith previously released a video on Facebook showing a single swimmer one afternoon at the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Olney released his own video in response; he asked whether the mayor’s wife, Milly C. Smith, was the one in the pool wearing a bathing cap.
“Don’t you ever use my wife’s name in your memes,” Smith yelled at Olney after the July 11 meeting. “Don’t you ever do it again.”
Olney replied that he said nothing disparaging about Milly Smith. The encounter between the two men lasted about 45 seconds.
This isn’t the first time that Olney and Smith have publicly bickered with each other . Each individual allows the other to get under his skin, and the result is ongoing animosity. This does the city no good.
Appearing on former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham’s radio program on WATN/AM 1240, Smith later apologized for his outburst. This is a step in the right direction, and we commend Smith for making this move.
But things have now gotten out of hand, and both Olney and Smith must dial down the mutual ill feelings. They represent Watertown in official capacities, and the bitterness they express toward one another doesn’t make the city look good.
They are supposed to be civic leaders, but instead they behaved like children. They must set a better example.
The overly simplistic and videos and cartoons that Olney has posted on social media are unbecoming of a public servant. Yes, we understand that Olney wants to circulate his viewpoints to a wide audience.
But he needs to refine his methods to reflect the complexity of city problems. He also must grasp that people who disagree with him may have valid reasons for objecting to his views. Olney doesn’t corner the market on good solutions to local concerns, and he should stop pretending that he does.
As we previously pointed out, it was good for Smith to apologize for shouting at Olney. But he can’t allow the councilman to antagonize him to such a degree. Yelling at fellow city officials gives Watertown a bad reputation, particularly when this comes from the city’s ceremonial leader.
While Olney’s comment about Milly Smith was out of line, it didn’t appear to be derogatory in any way. The mayor should keep a check on his anger and express his grievances more professionally.
Watertown has problems that must be resolved in a diligent manner, and those in authority will need to compromise from time to time to make this happen. Olney and Smith must set a good example by looking for common ground whenever possible and respecting each other’s differences. The eyes of the city are upon them, so civility on their part is essential.
There were no fireworks between Olney and Smith during Monday’s meeting, so that’s good news. They previously hit rock bottom and lost their composure. We hope they’ll now maintain civility and exercise more control over their actions.
