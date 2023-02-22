Massena officials wisely made use of a new law offering a significant tax benefit to first-responders.

In December, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed Real Property Tax Law § 466-a, legislation enabling municipal governments to provide exemptions of up to 10% on the assessed valuation of the homes of volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The properties involved must be owned by and serve as the primary residences of the first-responders; they also must be part of the communities where the fire company or ambulance service is located.

