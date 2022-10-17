President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s decision earlier this year to take action on student loan debt does much for a particular constituency but virtually nothing for our country as a whole.
In August, he said he would extend the pause on student loan payments until the end of the year. Then-President Donald J. Trump initiated this pause in March 2020 to help students affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Biden also declared that he would forgive federal student debt to borrowers with loans issued by private banks but guaranteed by the federal government: up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants and up to $10,000 for those without Pell Grants. Individuals who earn less than $125,000 per year or couples who earn less than $250,000 per year are eligible.
This decision is very popular in some quarters. U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has long advocated for the administration to cancel student debt. And many of those who took out student loans find it appealing.
The Biden administration’s claim of authority for this measure rests on shaky legal ground. Representatives cited the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 as justification for the president’s decision.
The loan forgiveness program will merely ask applicants to affirm that they meet the stated income threshold. It will not require them to demonstrate that they suffered “direct” economic hardship due to a war or any national emergency, as required by the law.
Several states have sued the Biden administration over this action. And given that many applicants will have no proof that they suffered any direct economic hardship as a result of a national emergency, the federal government could lose this case.
The other problem with Biden’s strategy is that it offers far more political benefits than it does practical solutions.
The pause on student loan payments began under the Trump administration to help students facing financial hardships when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. While we’re still dealing with the effects of this health care crisis, much of routine life has now resumed.
In addition, Biden’s plan creates no incentive to address the egregiously high costs of higher education. This is the real problem that needs to be solved, but the president’s arrangement fails to deal with it at all.
Another factor is that many students who take on loan debt don’t complete the requirements to graduate. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth A. Warren, D-Mass., pointed out that 40% of those with student loan debt never received four-year college degrees. This strongly suggests that a good portion of people seeking student loans are making poor decisions about their educational aspirations and abilities.
Canceling their debt merely rewards them for making bad decisions. Ultimately, paying back all this loan debt will need to be done by U.S. taxpayers.
For all those who make sacrifices to provide for their families, this isn’t fair. We need better methods of curbing the outrageous costs of higher education and more prudent planning on whether to seek a college degree.
