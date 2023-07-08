The annual concert at Thompson Park in Watertown commemorating Independence Day has been a cherished tradition for many years.
Fans of the Orchestra of Northern New York look forward to hearing the patriotic music presented during the event as well as seeing the wonderful fireworks display. It’s hard to imagine having a Fourth of July without this program.
This year’s concert, held June 29, marked a couple of transitions.
It was the last time that Kenneth B. Andrews conducted ONNY during the event as music director. Founder of this esteemed ensemble, Andrews announced his plan to retire at the end of ONNY’s 2022-23 season — its 35th year in existence.
In addition, Carl A. McLaughlin is stepping aside as head of the committee for the Watertown Noon Rotary Club that organizes the concert. He’s provided the necessary guidance to ensuring the event was properly funded all these years.
Despite these changes, the concerts will continue. We’re certain nothing pleases Andrews and McLaughlin more than knowing the work they’ve done so wonderfully on this annual event will be picked up by competent hands.
While there are people dedicated to carrying on these efforts, the concert still requires funding. The good news is that other individuals have been working behind the scenes to keep this going as well.
The Northern New York Community Foundation announced it will partner with the family of former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker and his wife, Mabel, as well as local developer Jake Johnson to establish a funding mechanism for the concert. Johnson owns and operates Jake Johnson Properties. Members of the Walker family oversee the Walker Family Community Fund, part of NNYCF.
Johnson, the Walker Family Community Fund and NNYCF have agreed to contribute money for the Concert in the Park Foundation. This endowment fund will hold donations to the event, boosting its fundraising efforts each year. Watertown Savings Bank and the Mart Liinve Family Charitable Fund (also part of NNYCF) provided additional support for the fund.
In total, donors have contributed $85,000 of the $100,000 that organizers plan to raise for the fund. Once fully funded, this endowment will provide about $5,000 annually for the estimated $30,000 it takes to put on the concert each year.
“This event has been such an important community tradition, led for many years by the Walkers. It seemed an especially fitting way to honor them by putting in place something that will help perpetuate it,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande S. Richardson said in a news release issued Friday. “Just like most endowments, this is a complement to the current fundraising, not a replacement. While initially, it will provide a modest amount of yearly funding, it has the potential to grow and become an increasingly important part of supplementing the annual fundraising. We hope others will consider joining the effort.”
“Together, we are working to create long-lasting assurance that the celebration of Independence Day at Watertown’s Thompson Park will continue,” Johnson said in the news release. “The concert draws several thousand visitors to the park, and it’s important we ensure it continues. This effort is also a special way to honor Tom and Mabel Walker, who were longtime supporters of the Concert in the Park.”
This is a tremendous way to mirror the love that Mabel and T. Urling Walker had for Watertown and its civic life. We commend the organizers and supporters of this endowment fund and encourage people to help it grow. Visit bit.ly/Concert-In-The-Park online, or send donations to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
