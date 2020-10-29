A three-month investigation into who left packages of a controlled substance at several law enforcement agencies with a disturbing note has resulted in an arrest.
Identical packets were discovered July 19 at the Canton, Norfolk, Norwood and Potsdam police departments. Each one had a note reading, “TAKE A TRIP BEYOND THE PIGPEN.”
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and State Police joined the four departments in the investigation. A July 19 article in the Watertown Daily Times quoted Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien saying this when the packets were found:
“These cowardly acts [toward] all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated, and … [whoever] this individual or individuals are should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
The good news is that the law enforcement agencies fulfilled this pledge. On Oct. 21, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Marko L. Jukic, 21, of Potsdam. He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
“By August, law enforcement personnel had canvassed the areas around the departments ‘quite extensively’ and reviewed video footage of the areas from the weekend of July 19, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien previously [said],” according to a story published Oct. 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Police allege Mr. Jukic placed the packets outside the departments July 18, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Jukic was arraigned by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. in Morristown Town Court and released on an appearance ticket. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by State Police; U.S. Homeland Security Investigations; the North Country Crime Analysis Center; the Potsdam, Canton, Norwood and Norfolk police departments; and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.”
The Sheriff’s Office said that no further arrests are anticipated.
“[T]he purpose of law enforcement in our community is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law to protect our liberty and foster the safety we value and enjoy here in St. Lawrence County,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in an Oct. 21 news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “The reason we experience such safety and the priority of such a prosecution [are] based on the trust and accountability the various law enforcement agencies have built with communities throughout St. Lawrence County. Any threat to those agencies is a threat … to the people they are sworn to protect. I appreciate public servants who protect us and this community, which has proven time and again that it supports a safe society where the rule of law is enforced.”
Leaving packets of LSD outside is dangerous. And regardless of what the motive for this crime may have been, demeaning police officers is never acceptable.
Many people across the country are debating how to reform public safety strategies, and this may lead to positive results. But we all need to uphold the dignity of those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.
They play a vital role in maintaining order in a civil society, and we owe them the respect they deserve for doing their part so well. We commend the police agencies for pursuing this case and once again demonstrating why effective law enforcement is so critical.
