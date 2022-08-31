In late 2014, the Cuomo administration turned its back on the prospect of creating good jobs and harvesting one of the cleanest fossil fuels that exists.
Officials placed a ban on hydraulic fracturing, a process used to extract natural gas from underneath the ground. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said that a six-year study on fracking showed the potential risks to public health outweighed its benefits.
This move rejected the pleadings of oil companies wishing to take advantage of the rich Marcellus shale deposits under New York’s southern tier. Environmentalists won that round and still have the upper hand.
One of the concerns regarding fracking cited by critics is the possibility that the process will contaminate aquifers suppling surface water for drinking. This has been shown to have occurred from time to time.
“People will say that fracking contaminates aquifers that supply surface water for drinking. For shale wells deeper than 5,000 feet, the fracs don’t grow up to the aquifers because the aquifers are usually shallower than 1,000 feet. Microseismic data confirm that shale fracs don’t grow in height anywhere near aquifers. So fracking doesn’t directly contaminate aquifers,” Palmer wrote. “On the other hand, aquifers are occasionally contaminated due to poorly cementing the well casing to the raw host rock. Gaps in the cement allow gas especially, or even fracking fluid, to leak up from the shale zone to the aquifers. Shale wells, when improperly installed or maintained, have occasionally polluted water supplies.”
Understanding a particular problem more fully would help mitigate the risks involved in the process. But by maintaining a ban on fracking, developers aren’t able to test new methods of improving the process and making it safer to carry out.
Opponents of fracking have also said we need to move away from fossil fuels. They contribute to climate change, and we must work to reverse the effects of this problem.
We agree that relying more on renewable sources of energy is the best way forward. However, New York doesn’t yet have the proper infrastructure for renewable energy sources to adequately provide all our power needs. This means that fossil fuels are still necessary for the time being.
And what some environmentalists don’t focus on is that fact that natural gas is much cleaner than other fossil fuels. Increasing our ability to extract the natural gas that exists in the Marcellus shale would help reduce energy expenses and increase available jobs in New York — all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions because we’re using a better product.
Those who have sounded the alarm about potential issues associated with fracking ignore the fact that New York imports natural gas from other states. Perhaps they’re content with the thought of environmental problems occurring due to fracking as long as it’s done in someone else’s backyard.
U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin of Long Island, the Republican nominee for governor, wants the state to reverse its ban on fracking. State officials should strongly consider the benefits of doing so.
By bringing together fracking experts and environmental authorities, we believe this process could be done safely. But we won’t know until we try, and there’s no chance of this happening with a prohibition in place. It’s time to lift the ban and let the natural gas start flowing.
