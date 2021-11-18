Each community-based Salvation Army corps relies largely on money it raises through its Red Kettle program at Christmastime to fund its operations for the following year.
This makes each campaign essential for the local churches and the many services they offer. The generosity of donors determines how much the Salvation Army will be able to help people in the regions they cover.
But just as the annual Red Kettle campaign needs contributors, it also requires bell ringers. They make their presence known at key sites throughout the area, giving passersby a friendly reminder that social needs must be met. The Salvation Army Watertown Corps has put out a call for bell ringers to oversee its Red Kettles this year.
“The annual kettle drive is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising event. The origins of the fundraising tradition go back to 1891 in San Francisco. There, a Salvation Army captain resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner to the area’s poor residents. To pay for the food, his thoughts went back to his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The goal of the Watertown drive this year is $62,000, said Capt. Elizabeth Nicoll of Watertown’s Salvation Army. Last year’s goal was $55,000.
“Paul A. Simmons, chairman of the Watertown Salvation Army’s board of directors, said volunteers are needed to staff the Red Kettles,” the article reported. “In addition to the lack of volunteers, there seems to be fewer people out and about at stores. … Mr. Simmons said the need in the community has increased. Last year, he said the Watertown Salvation Army provided 37,000 free meals to the needy, and the pace being set this year will be more than 30,000. Like last year, because of the pandemic, Mr. Simmons said the Thanksgiving meal at the Watertown Salvation Army will be take-out only.”
Across the United States, Salvation Army centers offer after-school programs, disaster relief, domestic abuse assistance, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training, substance abuse rehabilitation, and services for senior citizens and veterans. This is in addition to its weekly worship services. The organization helps more than 30 million Americans every year.
Many Salvation Army centers, including the one in Watertown, oversee thrift stores. Making use of donations of clothes and household items by residents, the shops provide another stream of revenue for each corps.
It’s obvious that the Salvation Army serves an important role on our community. We encourage readers to consider contributing money or serve as a bell ringer. Visit http://wdt.me/yEnZXE to volunteer at one of the Red Kettle sites.
Since 1947, the Watertown Daily Times has pitched in to help the Salvation Army at Christmastime. The 75th annual Old Newsboy Day will be held Friday, Dec. 3.
People will be stationed at designated spots this day to sell copies of the newspaper. All the money raised will go to the Salvation Army.
We’re proud to oversee this event each year. We’re also grateful for the individuals who volunteer their time to sell newspapers and for the people who buy them.
The Season of Giving is fast approaching. Please take time to kick in some money to bell ringers and buy a paper on Old Newsboy Day to keep the Salvation Army going in 2022. We show our strength as a community by supporting each other, and the Red Kettle campaign is a cherished tradition that does so much good.
