It’s been three decades since any community on this continent has hosted the FISU World University winter games, and Lake Placid has the honor of staging the event this year.
The last North American city to host the FISU World University winter games was Buffalo in 1993. This also will be the first time that the games will return to a former host community; Lake Placid put the event on in 1972. Both Canton and Pots-dam will house student-athletes and host preliminary hockey matches.
“Canton and Potsdam are preparing for [more than] 500 athletes, coaches and staff plus their families and supporters for the 2023 FISU World University Games. Officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, it’s the largest mul-ti-sport winter event in the world after the Olympics. The games start with an opening ceremony in Lake Placid on Jan. 12. Closing ceremonies are Jan. 22, also in Lake Placid. The games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, ages 17 to 25, from 600 universities in 50 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and freeski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping, and speed skating,” according to a story published Dec. 12 by the Watertown Daily Times. “SUNY Potsdam is hosting the hockey athletes’ village in Knowles Hall. Round robin qualifier games will mostly be played in Canton and Potsdam. Maxcy Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus will host women’s qualifier games. Men’s qualifier games will be played mostly at Cheel Arena on the Clarkson University campus and the Roos House on the SUNY Canton campus. Two men’s qualifier games will be played at Maxcy Hall. Semi-finals and medal games will be played at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. Tickets start at $10 for the qualifier games in Potsdam and Canton. To buy tickets, go to wdt.me/dbyJZW and click the ice hockey tab. All games will stream live online at fisu.tv, with the finals being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.”
The summer and winter FISU World University games are organized every two years by the Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (International Uni-versity Sports Federation).
“Staged every two years in a different city, the winter edition of the FISU World University Games is a celebration of international university sports and culture. With several thousand student-athletes competing in each event edition, the FISU World University Games is among the world’s largest winter multi-sports competition. Embracing FISU’s motto of ‘Excellence in Mind and Body,’ the FISU World Uni-versity Games incorporate an educational aspect into the sports competitions which allows university student-athletes to celebrate high sports performance while continuing their education with the local host city,” according to information on the FISU website. “The 11-day competition programme includes nine compulso-ry sports at every winter edition of the FISU World University Games. To stay on the leading edge of sport delivery and innovation, organising committees can also include up to three optional sports from the FISU Recognised Sports for inclusion in their edition of the FISU World University Games. In 2013, the Trentino Winter Universiade drew an event best 2,668 competitors to the Italian Alps. In 2019, the Krasnoyarsk Winter Universiade saw a record 58 countries compete in the heart of Siberia in the Russian Federation.”
The Adirondack region is an excellent choice for these games. Lake Placid hosted both the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics.
Securing the FISU World University Games was a significant achievement for Lake Placid, and we’re pleased that Canton and Potsdam will play a role. This further raises Northern New York’s status as a tourist destination. For more information, visit the Lake Placid 2023 website at wdt.me/kahGzy.
