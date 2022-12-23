It’s been three decades since any community on this continent has hosted the FISU World University winter games, and Lake Placid has the honor of staging the event this year.

The last North American city to host the FISU World University winter games was Buffalo in 1993. This also will be the first time that the games will return to a former host community; Lake Placid put the event on in 1972. Both Canton and Pots-dam will house student-athletes and host preliminary hockey matches.

