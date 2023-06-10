Officials in Watertown seem incapable of learning from their past mistakes.
For years, members of the City Council kicked the can down the road when it came to addressing the expanding problems with the swimming pool at Thompson Park. It had deteriorated to the point where it needed to be closed after the 2013 season.
Council members debated the merits of taking on this added expense. They were genuinely concerned about the strain this would put on the city budget.
In 2019, the council finally moved the replacement project forward. It ended up costing the city about $3.3 million.
In 2012, the council took a pass on a proposal to spend $650,000 to replace the more than 90-year-old pool. Instead, members allocated $250,000 to upgrade the city’s two other pools.
It’s true that hindsight is 20/20. But it’s worth noting that $650,000 is a bargain compared to $3.3 million.
Council members had previously fallen into the same trap concerning the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. They eventually approved a major renovation plan in 2015; the price tag for the project ultimately topped $10.6 million when it opened in 2016.
Over the years, we’ve argued on this page that city-owned assets are neither self-maintaining nor self-funding. They require ongoing upkeep to ensure they’re operating properly, and this takes money. If the city is going to provide specific services, it must pay for the work necessary to maintain existing facilities.
So dithering year after year on how to deal with an aging structure costs the city more in the long run.
This doesn’t mean the council must accept every plan to put money into some project. Obviously, prudent choices should be made on when to set aside money for important proposals.
However, all municipal facilities eventually require funding for regular maintenance and major upgrades. These problems aren’t going to resolve themselves. So unless the council decides to get rid of a city asset, it will take financial commitment to keep it operating sufficiently.
Council members find themselves in yet another one of these dilemmas. They have been discussing how to address a problem with the water filtration system.
The city draws its water from the Black River. The filtration plant uses disinfectants so that the water is safe enough to drink.
But it turns out this process also makes the water unsafe to drink. The disinfectants create their own contaminants, which must be removed. This problem has been known to city officials and other government authorities for at least six years.
Samples taken from one location in 2017 revealed a level of trihalomethanes that exceeded the allowed limit. In July 2018, the city received an administrative order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to demonstrate how it was correcting this problem and complying with government regulations. Aside from TTHM, the water supply also has a higher than permitted level of haloacetic acids.
Watertown officials were recently briefed on the cost estimates for resolving this problem, and City Manager Kenneth A. Mix reflected everyone’s reaction to the figure: “It’s the worst-case scenario.”
GHD, an engineering firm in Syracuse, told council members May 22 that it would cost the city more than $50 million to renovate the filtration plant and lower the amount of contaminants in the drinking water.
It’s maddening that the city has known about this problem for at least six years but only began seriously discussing a solution last year. Time is money. And the longer you wait to fix a problem, the more you’ll spend on it.
