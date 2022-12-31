A federal agency has found some fault with fire instructors while investigating last year’s death of a 21-year-old LaFargeville resident.
Peyton L.S. Morse died March 12, 2021, after suffering a medical emergency nine days earlier during a training exercise at New York State Fire Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls. He was on his way to becoming a member of the city of Watertown Fire Department.
The cause of death was listed as an anoxic brain injury (or lack of oxygen to the brain), cardiac arrest and consequences of physical exertion while using a breathing apparatus. Morse was going through a tunnel simulating what firefighters might experience during a blaze. Alarms on his breathing apparatus went off before the he was found not breathing.
On more than one occasion, Morse alerted trainers that he couldn’t breathe. Family members said those overseeing the exercise did not respond quickly enough to the emergency.
And the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health lent credence to their assertions. It said that trainers failed to allow Morse enough rest time between air packs that he used on the day of his medical emergency. NIOSH, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released on Dec. 16 a 44-page report on the agency’s findings and its recommendations to prevent similar incidents at the academy.
This is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, NIOSH’s report will push state officials to take Morse’s death more seriously and implement changes at the academy to ensure the conditions leading to this tragedy are improved.
NIOSH’s findings represent the first time that a governmental entity has assigned some responsibility on those running the academy.
The Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau previously determined that the fire academy did nothing wrong. And a grand jury convened by Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary found insufficient evidence to bring an indictment in Morse’s death.
So NIOSH’s conclusions should give members of Morse’s family some reason to believe that changes for the better will be made. But some found the agency’s report didn’t go far enough.
“In responding to its findings, Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said he thinks that NIOSH and the report could have been more strongly worded. The report should have placed more blame on the academy and how its instructors handled recruit training, he said,” according to a story published Dec. 17 by the Watertown Daily Times. “He also doesn’t think the report’s executive findings went far enough in its language. While much of that information was included in the report, some of it was buried within its 44 pages, Chief Timerman said. The report should have spelled out that Mr. Morse wasn’t allowed a required 20 minutes to catch his breath after each of his six air packs were used that day. The executive summary also should have explained its significance, he said. Mr. Morse should have been allowed to rest for two hours but wasn’t given any time to regain his energy, he added. The NIOSH report is the final public document about the events that occurred that day.”
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul pledged in July to look into the details of Morse’s death. She must stick by her promise to investigate this tragedy. She also needs to take NIOSH’s findings into account and see that academy trainers thoroughly understand what’s required to keep recruits safe while under their supervision.
