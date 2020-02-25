Officials in Lewis County continue to have difficulty making decisions about what to do with specific buildings.
A special committee was formed nearly a year ago to discuss options on renovating or replacing these structures. But members of this committee met for the first time Feb. 6.
County legislators have dithered for quite some time about whether to replace the Department of Social Services facility near the county Public Safety Building. The Watertown architectural firm BCA Architects & Engineers designed a new building years ago. But authorities haven’t yet reached a consensus on how to proceed with the plan.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche served as the presenter and facilitator for the Feb. 6 meeting of the special committee. The 28 members listened to an overview of a 2017 study of the county’s facilities.
According to a story published Feb. 14 by the Watertown Daily Times, they consist of the four buildings that house most of the county’s departments. Members of the committee also carried out a brainstorming session about the group’s vision of success. Accepting all the recommendations in the study would cost $22 million after adjustments for today’s values.
“This year, we want a more targeted approach,” Mr. Piche told the committee. “We need to agree on what success will look like as of 2021.”
Committee members considered these recommendations from the study:
n $11.5 million to replace the 27,000-square-foot Department of Social Services building on Outer Stowe Street following a design made in 2011. The existing building is a pre-engineered structure erected in 1987 now in need of a new boiler, HVAC system and electrical system.
n $8.6 million to both renovate the main highway garage on East Road, built in 1909, and to construct a new building on the Highway Department campus to replace various workshops and the cold storage building.
n $1.54 million for a new impound yard and a number of renovations at the public safety building, built in 1991, also on Outer Stowe Street.
n $327,000 to maintain and upgrade the old courthouse building, built in 1855 and rebuilt in 1949 after a fire.
n $40,000 to upgrade the transfer station on State Route 26, which was built at the end of 1989 and beginning of 1990.
“Those recommendations, however, are not the only options for the committee to consider as the process continues. The group discussed a number of factors they said must be considered, from the working conditions for county employees to the value the spaces add for county residents and the impact of location choice on the county seat, among others,” the story reported. “More efficient space organization, department consolidation and related departments being located near to each other are all moves that could better use existing space, Mr. Piche said, and having enough space to house departments currently in rented offices, Elections, Motor Vehicles and Weights and Measures, could save the county $89,000 annually on rent. Last year, legislators discussed a number of options for a new county building: pre-manufactured or brick and mortar; the Outer Stowe Street location or downtown; and whether to use the 2011 design or to commission a new design based on current county needs.”
These are pricey items, and we understand that all relevant factors must be weighed in making decisions. But county legislators couldn’t overcome their differences on how to move forward in September, so they tabled the issue for the remainder of the year.
The longer they wait, the more expensive these projects will become.
There shouldn’t be concerns about siting as good space is available in downtown Lowville.
County officials need to finally get off the fence and make a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.