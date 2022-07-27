Some Democrats on Capitol Hill have finally embraced the concept of states’ rights.

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., joined his colleagues Cory A. Booker, D-N.J., and Ronald L. Wyden, D-Ore., last week in introducing the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. It would legalize marijuana on the federal level and allow states to establish their own rules in regulating it.

