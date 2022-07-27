Some Democrats on Capitol Hill have finally embraced the concept of states’ rights.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., joined his colleagues Cory A. Booker, D-N.J., and Ronald L. Wyden, D-Ore., last week in introducing the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. It would legalize marijuana on the federal level and allow states to establish their own rules in regulating it.
There’s no denying that such a bill has an uphill climb in Congress. But it would be the right move for legislators to make.
“For far too long, the federal prohibition on cannabis and the War on Drugs has been a war on people, and particularly people of color,” Schumer, majority leader in the U.S. Senate, said in a news release issued Thursday by Booker’s office. “The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act will be a catalyst for change by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances, protecting public health and safety and expunging the criminal records of those with low-level cannabis offenses, providing millions with a new lease on life. A majority of Americans now support legalizing cannabis, and Congress must act by working to end decades of over-criminalization. It is time to end the federal prohibition on cannabis.”
The federal government classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, in the same category as heroin and a more severe class than either cocaine or methamphetamine. Authorities have allowed states to decriminalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, but federal laws still create major problems for people operating local marijuana businesses in states where it’s legal.
Because banks are federally chartered, they may not take in deposits from companies that sell cannabis or marijuana as this would be considered money laundering. They usually just take cash from clients because accepting checks or credit cards would violate this provision of their charters.
As cash-only enterprises, this creates a hazardous situation. These businesses are sitting ducks for criminals looking to score easy money.
So legalizing marijuana on the federal level would greatly benefit these businesses. In addition, it would help reverse decades of subjugation experienced by minority communities at the hands of those in the criminal justice system.
The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act creates health and safety standards and prohibits its use by people younger than 21. It would expunge the federal criminal records of those convicted of low-use offenses and invite states to follow suit. In addition, the legislation encourages more research into the effects of cannabis use and removes pre-employment and random drug testing for jobs with the federal government.
More states have moved to permit the possession and sale of marijuana, and this trend will only get stronger as time goes on. The federal government’s War on Drugs, with its hope of eliminating drug usage through strict regulations, has by and large hurt Americans rather than help society.
It’s time to make this a public health issue rather than a criminal justice issue. Other countries where this has been tried have succeeded in reducing drug addiction by focusing on proving those who have problems with the necessary resources to defeat it. We hope Congress takes a positive step on this by passing this bill.
