There’s no doubt that many all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts look forward to the annual SNIRT Poker Run in Lewis County.
Each year, the event attracts thousands of participants. It benefits those who love kicking spring into gear by finally using their ATVs after a long winter — and, by the way, it’s not bad for local businesses either.
But given the number of people who come to Lewis County for the SNIRT Run, problems have occurred. ATVers have been known to wander off the designated course and use private property. People who own this land have registered complaints of damage done.
Three years ago (the last time the SNIRT Run was held due to the novel coronavirus pandemic), substantial damage was documented to roads in several towns as well as to private property. The following year, the Lewis County Board of Legislators responded by passing an event permit law.
“Events that will have more than 250 people and will use county roads, trails, parks or other land in the county that will [affect] the normal flow of traffic or will not follow standard traffic regulations on county roads, may result in damage to county roads or require special signs or pavement markings on those roads must now secure a permit. According to the new local law, applications for the permit have to be submitted at least 90 days before the event to the Director of Recreation, Forestry and Parks in order for the director to coordinate with the Highway Department, law enforcement and any other relevant department or agency,” according to a story published Aug. 15, 2020, by the Watertown Daily Times. “The law holds event organizers responsible for restoring any roads or county property to the same condition it was in on the day the permit became effective by requiring proof of general liability insurance for $1 million per occurrence or $2 million for the entire event, as well as insurance for any vehicle involved in the event including liability insurance. Event organizers must also carry workers’ compensation and disability insurance and will be expected to make sure participants have insurance for road or recreational vehicles used during events.”
This was a sensible move on the part of the county board. It compels organizers to make sure any areas affected by large events are restored to their previous state.
After a hiatus of two seasons, the SNIRT Run will return April 9. This is not only good news for the numerous ATV enthusiasts who participate, it will be a boost for the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals.
This snowmobile club, which organizes the annual event, grooms more than 100 miles of trails in Lewis and Jefferson counties. The SNIRT Run is the organization’s largest fundraiser.
For the first time in its history, the SNIRT Run will operate according to guidelines drafted by the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals and the county as well as local towns. These rules are based on permit events and agreements worked out between the club and the municipal governments.
This is an excellent development. It means the SNIRT Run will continue and that participants will be held accountable for anything they do to property.
On this page, we’ve long argued that SNIRT Run participants should be able to enjoy the event — but they must do so responsibly. The changes that have occurred since 2019 have made this objective much more achievable.
