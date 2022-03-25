Members of Massena’s Local Planning Committee have reached out to residents to help them prioritize ideas for projects to be funded through the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced in December that the state would give Massena $10 million as the latest north country community to be awarded the annual DRI. Other winners from this region in the first four rounds were Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake and Potsdam.
Residents have until 5 p.m. today to submit proposals to the Local Planning Committee of what projects should be funded. The first public workshop in which this program will be discussed is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, either in person in room 314 at Massena Central High School or via Zoom. People wishing to participate online must register at the project website by visiting www.MassenaDRI.com.
“The workshop will include a brief overview about the DRI program, including the DRI boundaries, and will provide an opportunity for an interactive discussion about the vision, goals, needs and opportunities for downtown Massena. The information gathered from this workshop will help inform the vision, goals and strategies that will be developed by the Local Planning Committee for the Massena DRI,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “During the latest Local Planning Committee meeting, Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team, said in-person and Zoom attendees can take part in interactive polling. Then, participants, including those taking part virtually, will break into small groups for more focused discussions. The meeting will wrap up with a question-and-answer session. The following night, a pop-up station will be set up at the school’s spring production of ‘High School Musical’ to provide more information about the DRI process. Tables will be set up to spread the word about the DRI process and get public input. The committee is also hoping to schedule student engagement sessions, as well as stakeholder group meetings, which would be small, focused discussions about various topic areas. Local Planning Committee members will be identifying individuals who have … knowledge about that topic area or can share additional information.”
Massena community members have the opportunity to become involved in the DRI process at its beginning stages. They know what the downtown has and what it needs. This is their chance to tell representatives of the Local Planning Committee what they believe will benefit this section of the village.
The criteria for evaluating projects “may include alignment with the DRI vision, economic feasibility, project readiness, potential for new jobs, community benefits and housing component,” an article published March 10 by the Watertown Daily Times reported.
As part of the DRI process, Massena must create a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown, according to a news release issued Dec. 10 by Hochul’s office. The village will use $300,000 in planning funds from its $10 million DRI award.
“The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities and identify economic development, transportation, housing and community projects that align with the community’s vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation,” the news release reported. “The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI grant funds in revitalization projects that will advance the community’s vision for its downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state’s $10 million investment.”
We encourage residents to become involved and help officials develop the best DRI projects, which will be discussed when the Local Planning Committee meets April 12. Go to the project website to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.