Now that novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been loosened, people are getting back to normal routines.
In the process, they’re doing things that have been prohibited for much of the past year. It’s good that more people have been vaccinated and are able to live more freely.
Hospitals have needed to schedule more elective surgeries. Individuals who put them off last year are now ready to go through with them.
This is in addition to increases in trauma cases and organ transplants. With hospitals much busier than they were a year ago, the need for blood has grown. The American Red Cross recently put out the word that blood donors are needed to help meet this demand.
“The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients. Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions,” according to a news item published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a ‘thank you,’ those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.) In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.”
Blood drives are now being held throughout Northern New York. Visit http://wdt.me/tx8KAZ to find one in your area.
We offer our deep gratitude to everyone who donated blood during the pandemic. Many drives were held, and people risked their well-being in leaving their homes and donating blood at one of the sites. Their dedication to keeping this service going through a health care crisis is commendable, and this reflects well on north country residents.
But blood isn’t the only thing needed by the American Red Cross. The organization could always use financial donations to help make ends meet. Visit http://wdt.me/ShdXdB to make a contribution.
And speaking of giving, the American Red Cross could use your time. The group reports that 90% of its workforce are volunteers.
“Our need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this health crisis,” according to information on its website. “Please rest assured that we are working with public health officials to help keep local communities and our volunteer safe. Volunteer opportunities include supporting blood donations and delivering much-needed services to your community. We even have a wide variety of remote (work from home) opportunities available.”
If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that all of us need to work together to overcome health care crises. The American Red Cross plays a vital role in our communities and deserves our ongoing support.
