President Donald Trump’s inclinations to behave like a spoiled brat have long been known.
He frequently picks fights with elected officials, celebrities and journalists who dare criticize him. He fixates on petty grievances to satisfy his insatiable need to even the score. He seems unable to let any perceived slight — no matter how minor — go unanswered.
When he controlled only his own business empire, Mr. Trump could get away with such antics more easily. If he was willing to accept the consequences of acting like a child, that’s his choice.
But he doesn’t grasp that for the past three years, he’s held a much more important job than real estate magnate and reality TV host. He’s the chief executive officer of the federal government, and this demands he accept the responsibilities that go along with it.
The only way he can do this is to behave like an adult. He needs to put his own interests aside and consider what he must accomplish on behalf of all Americans.
This is particularly true now that we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous lives are at stake, and they are put at greater risk each moment that Mr. Trump fritters away on self-serving tirades.
The president has bickered with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other state officials across the country about what they need to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and treat people who have become sick. He publicly admitted that he recommended Vice President Mike Pence not return the calls of certain governors who do not appreciate what his administration provides.
Fortunately, Mr. Trump has some sensible people in his circle of confidants. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, assured governors they would get the resources they need.
Mr. Trump also felt it necessary to crow about the wonderful ratings that his press briefings are receiving.
“Because the ‘Ratings of my News Conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. ‘Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.’ said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!” he tweeted Sunday.
This is not a popularity contest! People are frightened about what’s going on and want reliable information on how to best address the problem. Mr. Trump must focus on how he can be a trustworthy, calming presence for his constituents.
This means he also has to familiarize himself with the dynamics and nuances of this situation and tell the truth. But sadly, he often does not.
He quibbled with PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor on Sunday after she asked him about a statement he made. She reminded him that he claimed on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program that he didn’t believe state officials needed all the equipment they said was necessary.
Mr. Trump denied making this statement and told her not to be threatening. This certainly isn’t the first time the president has lied about comments he’s made that have been recorded on video and audio sources.
He periodically contradicts his own health care advisers on the state of the pandemic and how the government is responding to the crisis. He’s made assertions that are patently untrue. He also said he did not accept responsibility for mistakes made by his administration.
This is not leadership! We cannot afford to have our president wallow in self-delusions and petty squabbles during this time. Mr. Trump must arm himself with the best information from the professionals in his administration and level with us about how things are going.
(19) comments
Hmmm, yet Trump's approval keeps rising. Who would have predicted that?
Only the bots and hackers who are spreading disinformation...
Why is it that "editorials" are anonymous and I must publicly post my personal information? The "editor" penning this opinion piece makes numerous statements without providing any evidence to support his/her allegations. A few actual facts would give such opinions a bit more credence. But then we're dealing with the W.D.T. Facts are not their forte. One can always hope.
Careful -- that next to the last line....
I once stated that this was my "impression" and received an angry scolding from the editor calling me a "liar."
Reformer-2, editorials represent the consensus viewpoints of the members of a newspaper's editorial board. As they reflect the opinions of a group of individuals, editorials are unsigned. This is a standard feature in newspapers.
And can you identify the statements made in the editorial that you suspect may be untrue? All the incidents cited here have received widespread news coverage.
Jerry Moore
Editorial board editor
Watertown Daily Times
315-661-2369
jmoore@wdt.net
letters@wdt.net
What particularly do you have a problem with? Trump was talking about how great his TV ratings were yesterday. Do you honestly think Trump acts like an adult? Incredible.
the facts presented in the piece are all correct. if any of them are news to you then that is only reflection on your own media consumption habits.
ps you're not publicly posting any personal information here. good grief.
Enjoyed your editorial but I feel I’m paying a monthly subscription to be exposed to Trump campaign ads. WDT hope they are lucrative; it certainly isn’t cheap for local businesses to advertise here.
This is natural selection. Older Americans (who are supposed to be wise) voted for a reality-show host with no knowledge or experience of government to lead them in their twilight years. Older Americans elected a president who owes hundreds of millions to foreign banks after accusing Obama of lack of patriotism. Just as their parents were known as “the greatest generation” the Baby Boomers will be remembered as the dumbest generation to ever live.
Nice_Commenter --
I am the same ages as the "Baby Boomers" you revile. Many of the commenters here, I would venture to say, are also in the same age group.
In making the sort of statements you make here you play right into the hands and agenda of those who seek to divide and conquer. I urge you to pursue unity and to look for ways to unite with those who seek the good for our world.
Be encouraged. We are strong when we stand together.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKWEEpA0HkY
Agreed Real Holmes.. in that age bracket myself and there'll be a time in November to state your opinion on how POTUS handled this crisis... I'm certainly no fan of POTUS... but the more time spent blaming anyone doesn't move us forward.. Churchill quote "You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else."... It's as true today as it was then..
Stay safe.. save your criticism for November...
Sorry Gracie.
The right thing to do -- is to continue to call out the lies and the wrongdoing.
This is not the time to put up or shut up.
Those lies and that corruption has put the lives of our people (and, I might add, people all over the world) at risk.
People gain the courage to oppose wrongdoing when they stand together. That's what we need to do. Would you suggest that Fauci wait until November to state his opinion on how Trump proposes to handle the crisis? I certainly think not.
Those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it. Saying the Baby Boomers were smart and made good choices dooms us as a society.
Viet Nam was so much fun for the Baby Boomers they did two Viet Nam style endless wars to their own kids in Iraq and Afghanistan. Again, Baby Boomers will be remembered as the dumbest generation to ever live. I had plenty of friends in the silent generation. Born 1900-1920. They were smart.
These insults are becoming increasingly and unnecessarily offensive.
Any relevance or validity your statements might have is diminished by your viperous delivery.
The word "unity" doesn't exist in the left's dictionary.
"Nice_Commenter"?
Yes, North Country types always say how much they hate political correctness. I am nicely providing them with what they want. The North Country needs straight talk right now. Reminders of how the entire region is on welfare sent from downstate are needed.
But the Millennials will be remembered as the "Worst-period, Generation-period, Ever-period"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.