With a new legislative session opening in Albany, supporters of sexual abuse victims hope this may be the year that a specific bill is passed into law.
The state Senate passed the Adult Survivors Act last year by a vote of 62-0. But the bill never made it out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee before end of that session in June.
The legislation was sponsored by sponsored by Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and Sen. Brad Hoylman, both Democrats from Manhattan. It mirrors the Child Victims Act, which became law in 2019.
“The Adult Survivors Act would allow New Yorkers who suffered sexual abuse after the age of 18 — including people assaulted by medical providers, formerly incarcerated people or models in the fashion industry, athletes and others — to file civil lawsuits against their abusers for one year, regardless if a statute of limitations on legal claims has expired,” according to a story published Jan. 13 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Rosenthal and Hoylman virtually stood with officials, survivors and advocates [Jan. 6] to raise awareness for the measure, and expressed confidence the Adult Survivors Act would be passed and signed into law this year.”
The Child Victims Act gave people who were sexually abused as children a window of time to pursue legal action against their perpetrators, despite the statute of limitations having expired in many cases. Coming to terms with being a survivor of this egregious crime is a painful experience, which is a big reason many people do not want to file lawsuits until many years later.
So granting survivors an extended period of time has been critical for them to receive the justice they deserve. Thousands of lawsuits were filed against individuals and organizations.
Seeing that they passed the Child Victims Act, we would expect state legislators to be eager to follow up with the Adult Survivors Act. But the bill has been stalled in the Assembly — and, of course, many there are dwelling on their own interests rather than the welfare of victims. In fact, some of them are ducking questions by cowering under their desks.
“Assembly leadership has remained vague or largely silent on the reason the bill stalled in the lower house. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not provide a clear answer in September when asked about the reason the measure died in the Assembly,” the article reported. “Assembly representatives would not respond to questions about Heastie’s potential concerns about the measure or how they will be addressed. Lawmakers and officials may have been wary to pass the Adult Survivors Act for fear it would open the state to bombardment of potential litigation — especially in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation after state Attorney General Letitia James’s report concluded he sexually harassed multiple female state staffers.”
It’s likely that signing this bill into law would result in many lawsuits against the state. Organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America and New York dioceses of the Roman Catholic Church confronted additional suits when the Child Victims Act was passed.
But those operating state government must commit to protecting their constituents, not themselves. Facing lawsuits for sexual abuse that occurred under their watch is what accountability looks like.
It’s time for state legislators to put their own interests aside and stand with all those who have been victimized. Gov. Kathy Hochul must urge her colleagues in Albany to pass this measure and send it to her office before this session ends.
