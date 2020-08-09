It’s time for the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 to make an important concession in its long-running skirmish with the city.
Union members and city officials have been at loggerheads since the contract expired six years ago. One of the main points of contention has been the minimum manning clause.
This requires 15 firefighters to be on duty at all times. Firefighters believe this provides them the protection they need to safely respond to calls. But some council members contend it drives up personnel expenses, which the city can no longer afford.
The council approved a tentative four-year agreement Monday, covering the period of July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2020. A previous arbitration award covered the period of July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2016.
This latest deal gives firefighters a 2.5 percent raise for each of the four years included. It also requires them to pay 14.5 percent for their health premiums; pay more for prescription co-pays, from $10/$30/$40 to $10/$35/$60 for 30-day retail; deductibles would increase $200/$600 to $250/$750; and medical co-pays to $20/$30.
“The new contract would be for 2016 through the present year and doesn’t deal with the contentious minimum manning issue — whether 15 firefighters should be at work at all times — that has hung up negotiations for years,” according to a story published July 30 by the Watertown Daily Times, prior to the council’s Monday meeting to approve the agreement. “That issue was the sticking point that stalled talks during their six-year labor dispute. Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum manning issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning. The two sides avoided further arbitration on Nov. 23, with the hopes of ending their contentious legal battles.”
In a column published Oct. 26, 2017, in the Watertown Daily Times, then-Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. made the case for why the minimum manning clause needs to be removed from any contract going forward.
“The union will claim that the minimum manning clause makes our city safer, but it’s more about job security,” Mr. Butler wrote nearly three years ago. “Other similar municipalities like Ithaca, Jamestown, Oswego and Saratoga Springs respond with 10 to 11 firefighters and do not mandate minimum manning. More than 70 percent of city firefighters … live outside of Watertown in communities served by volunteer fire services with no manning clauses. They tout a public safety model that supports a 15-person clause as the minimum national standard to fight a structure fire. No other cities we are aware of have adopted that standard. Most of Watertown’s firefighters live under a very different standard. It is a ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ mentality.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith agreed. Like all other governmental entities, Watertown is confronting serious financial challenges as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. City divisions other than the Fire Departments had to bear the layoffs and pay cuts required to make ends meet, he said. It’s obvious the city will not have the revenue to pay for the projected increases in personnel costs when it comes to the Fire Department in the near future.
Watertown is one of the last few remaining municipalities in New York with a minimum manning requirement when it comes to its fire services. We strongly oppose this outdated concept and believe it should eventually be removed from the firefighter contract. For now, the best way forward is for the union to recognize that a minimum manning of 15 firefighters on duty 24 hours a day is not financially sustainable and to negotiate with the city for a smaller number.
