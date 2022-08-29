Early in the pandemic, most nations were concerned with how to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
One way to better manage the situation was to exert tighter control of who may cross international borders. Until we developed better methods of identifying which individuals posed greater risks, entry came to a near standstill in many instances.
Cross-border travel between Canada and the United States, for example, was limited to those who qualified as essential workers. Everyone else had to stay put.
As testing became more common, our two countries began to loosen these restrictions. As long as people could show that they’ve been vaccinated and recently tested negative for the virus, they could move across the border.
To help determine eligibility, the Canadian government implemented an online app called ArriveCAN. It allows users to provide their entry credentials and vaccination status.
This made sense when vaccinated people were at a much lower risk of becoming infected. Knowing who was more likely to pass the virus on to others proved an effective way of reducing the spread. These people could be denied entry or, if they were Canadian citizens, required to remain in quarantine for a period of time.
However, the nature of the coronavirus has changed substantially over the past two years. It has mutated to the point where vaccinated individuals are about as likely to become infected as unvaccinated people.
Critics of ArriveCAN have pressured Canadian officials to stop using the app. Some have found it cumbersome to navigate while others express concern over handing over sensitive personal information on a smartphone. There have been a few glitches in the app, which have only strengthened the case against keeping it.
Continuing to use ArriveCAN is predicated on the notion that allowing in only vaccinated foreign nationals or quarantining citizens will control the spread of the virus. But as we’ve demonstrated, this is no longer the case.
Canada has already stopped requiring people to prove they’ve recently tested negative for the coronavirus to cross the border. So conceivably, a vaccinated person could actually be infected and still allowed to enter Canada because they’ve been immunized.
Some in the travel and tourism industries believe that Canada’s ongoing use of ArriveCAN has hampered cross-border traffic. They aren’t seeing the numbers improve as international restrictions have been lifted.
Officials with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority are concerned about this. Canadians are more reluctant to come to the United States if they believe they’ll experience serious problems returning home, they said.
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra disputed this claim. He said recent entry problems at Canadian airports have been caused by a labor shortage, not glitches with the ArriveCAN app.
Hassles over entering Canada are likely a combination of things. But this doesn’t make the ongoing use of ArriveCAN any more reasonable.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the best way for people to avoid becoming seriously ill and dying from COVID-19. But the virus has moved beyond the stage where immunization is all that effective against becoming infected. Breakthrough infections are now very common.
So receiving vaccinations is now a matter of personal safety, not a guarantee that the virus won’t spread.
While we still encourage people to protect themselves as best they can, it no longer makes sense for the Canadian government to insist on travelers using ArriveCAN.
Officials should drop this requirement to ease problems at ports of entry.
