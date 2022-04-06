Volunteers play a critical role in the fire service, but the number of people who donate their time for this has decreased.
As most firefighters across the nation are volunteer, this puts a strain on fire departments. Rural communities are particularly vulnerable to this trend. In its “U.S. Fire Department Profile 2019,” the National Fire Protection Association highlighted the problem.
“There were approximately 1,080,800 career and volunteer firefighters in the [United States] in 2019, according to estimates based on NFPA’s Survey of Fire Departments for U.S. Fire Experience During 2019. This is a 3 percent decrease from 2018 but in line with estimates from previous years,” according to the report. “Career firefighters include full-time uniformed firefighters regardless of assignments (e.g., suppression, prevention/inspection, administrative, etc.). For the purpose of this survey, the term ‘career firefighters’ includes only firefighters in municipal fire departments that protect people, residences and public buildings; it does not include firefighters working in private fire brigades or for state and federal agencies. Volunteer firefighters include any active part-time (call or volunteer) firefighters. Active volunteers are defined as being involved in firefighting. Of the total number of firefighters in 2019, 358,000
(33 percent) were career while 722,800 (67 percent) were volunteers. Most career firefighters (69 percent) work in communities that protect 25,000 or more people. Most volunteer firefighters (95 percent) serve in departments that protect fewer than 25,000 people. Approximately half (49 percent) of the volunteer firefighters are with small, rural departments that protect fewer than 2,500 people.”
To raise awareness of the need for additional volunteer firefighters, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York will carry out its 13th annual RecruitNY weekend. On April 23 and 24, numerous departments will host open houses to allow members of the public to see how they operate and invite people to join their ranks.
“This year celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. FASNY has worked hard throughout its history to develop and implement events to assist New York’s 1,700-plus volunteer fire departments to recruit new volunteers. This includes utilizing federal and state grant funds for programs such as the ‘Fire in You’ outreach campaign, the FASNY HELP college tuition reimbursement program and recruitment training classes,” according to a news release issued Friday by FASNY. Members of the public are invited to visit their local firehouses, either virtually or in person. Departments will have many activities planned including conducting tours of their facilities, demonstrating firefighting techniques, and having visitors try on turnout gear. These types of activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children. The past several years have been especially challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout New York and many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. The need to bolster their ranks is critical to providing optimum and expected levels of protection for their residents. Last year, during the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, many firehouses across New York state chose to organize a virtual open house or conduct other digital outreach to attract new volunteers.”
We encourage individuals to visit a local fire department and consider volunteering their time. Visit http://wdt.me/5K5dUf to learn more about the RecruitNY campaign and where open houses are being held throughout Northern New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.