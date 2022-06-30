A good supply of rental properties has made Jefferson County a nice option for many people moving into the region.
This is particularly important given the uncertain durations of specific populations such as Fort Drum soldiers. Maintaining the aesthetics of neighborhoods has played a role in encouraging these individuals to live here long term, if possible.
However, there have been times when some property owners failed to continue investing in their rental structures. As long as the demand for apartments remained higher than their supply, landlords didn’t necessarily need to make this a priority.
This trend changed over the past decade. Developers placed an emphasis on constructing new rental properties to keep up with demand, and this effort was successful. It helped curb the continually escalating rental prices of apartments as tenants could be choosier about where to dwell.
Jefferson County Economic Development is offering landlords a new grant program to complement this phenomenon. Officials with the agency said the program’s intent is to help landlords with the upkeep of their units. This is essential due to landlords deferring maintenance projects as a result of the eviction moratorium enforced during the novel coronavirus pandemic, through which they lost considerable revenue.
“The new program would fund up to 80% of the cost for deferred maintenance activities, up to $10,000 for properties that have 10 rental units or less. A $7,000 project would then receive an 80% grant of $5,600, and a $12,500 project’s maximum grant would be $10,000,” according to a story published June 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “In order to be reimbursed, landlords will need to provide proof that the property is a rental and submit an application with a project description and budget, in addition to providing receipts. Some of the repairs eligible for this are painting, roof repairs, siding and window replacement. There may be additional eligibility criteria. Inspections before and after the project should be expected, JCED says, and permits will be required when applicable. New construction or additions are not eligible.”
It’s good this program requires property owners to put some of their own money into a project. This will demonstrate a deeper commitment to maintaining their apartments and enhancing surrounding neighborhoods.
JCED also is offering a new grant program for businesses to train their workers. The $300,000 allocated for this fund came from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Lawmakers used money they received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021.
“These funds can be used in a multitude of ways, including for enhancing existing skills, teaching new skills and techniques, operating new equipment, adopting new technologies, bringing in third parties to assist with on-site training [and] sending employees off site or for online training,” the article reported. “This will not reimburse businesses … for training done in-house.
Applications for this grant will be accepted until all funds are used. There is no deadline associated with it.
These new programs will boost efforts to improve local rental structures and ensure workers are sufficiently trained for the evolving nature of their jobs. We commend JCED for establishing the grants and doing its part to enhance the quality of life in Jefferson County.
