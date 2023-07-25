Enjoying a career that spanned seven decades, Tony Bennett seemed to defy the aging process.
He last performed in public at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 with Lady Gaga to celebrate his 95th birthday. The enthusiastic crowd gave Bennett a standing ovation even before he could begin singing.
Bennett won 19 competitive Grammy Awards throughout the years — all but two of them after he turned 60, according to The Associated Press. He repeatedly found ways to revive his career while maintaining the elegant singing style his fans adored. He took home his most recent Grammy Award last year at the age of 95; he and Lady Gaga won Best Album of the Year for their collaboration on “Love for Sale,” a tribute to Cole Porter standards released in 2021.
At the age of 96, Bennett died Friday at his home in New York City. Tributes for this legendary crooner came from across the nation and around the world.
This included fans in Northern New York. Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in 1926, Bennett has relatives in our region and lived in the St. Lawrence hamlet of Pyrites for a time as a youth after his father died.
Joseph L. Rich, founder of the Disabled Persons Action Organization, recalled a 1989 concert Bennett performed here. He sang at Watertown High School for an event organized by DPAO.
“He was just an amazing person,” Rich said in a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “He was such a wonderful gentleman and cared about people so much.”
Bennett enthralled the packed audience at Watertown High School during the concert, attended by some of his local relatives. He delivered two encores.
In retrospect, it’s fitting that Bennett came here to perform on behalf of a group dedicated to helping people with physical impairments. The singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
“The Alzheimer’s Association joins the world in mourning the loss of Tony Bennett, a great friend and champion of the cause. For decades, Tony inspired the world with his music and, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he continued to use that powerful voice to make a very real difference in inspiring action and change,” Joanne Pike, president and chief executive officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement. “For the Bennett family and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, we will continue our work of increasing awareness and education, providing families support, and advancing research and treatments to slow, stop and, ultimately, cure Alzheimer’s disease.”
Bennett recorded more than 70 albums. He delighted supporters throughout his career by working with younger singers.
He released two albums with Lady Gaga: “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014 and “Love for Sale” in 2021. He released “Duets” in 2006 and “Duets II” in 2011, highlighting his performances with other artists.
Bennett’s life serves as an inspiration to all of us in several ways:
* First, he never compromised when it came to performing the music he loved. Despite pressure to adopt new styles to score hits as times changed, he stayed true to himself and to what he did best.
His friend Count Basie once told him: “What change an apple?” And new generations of fans rewarded this loyalty to his craft.
* Just as he accepted the guidance of more seasoned performers when he launched his career, Bennett made it a point to mentor younger singers. He helped Lady Gaga realize she had a natural talent for jazz. And Bennett patiently worked with an anxious Amy Winehouse on “Duets II”; this would be her last studio recording before she died in 2011 at age 27.
* Like other celebrities, Bennett used his public status to promote the cause of human rights. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and his unit liberated several concentration camps in Bavaria, Germany, in April 1945. So he saw firsthand the brutal reality of hate carried out against Jewish people during the Holocaust.
Experiencing discrimination himself as an Italian-American, he abhorred the bigotry against black people that he witnessed. He said great singers such as Nat King Cole and Duke Ellington were denied concert hall dining rooms and hotels in the 1950s, and this infuriated him.
Bennett accepted Harry Belafonte’s 1965 invitation to march in Alabama with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery to support voting rights. He participated in the march partway and then performed in Montgomery with other singers such as Joan Baez, Sammy Davis Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Mahalia Jackson and Pete Seeger. He remained active in the civil rights movement.
* Bennett was a champion of artist expression. Aside from his career as a singer, he loved to paint with watercolors, signing his work under his given name of Anthony Benedetto. He and his wife, Susan, helped found the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in 2001 in his native Queen’s neighborhood of Astoria, named in honor of his good friend.
* Lastly, Bennett showed us that everyone can contribute to society. Despite having dementia, Bennett continued to record and perform under the watchful eye of his wife and four children. His career lasted another five years after his diagnosis; he announced his retirement in 2021.
Bennett enriched the world with his extraordinary talent, gracious demeanor and passion for life. We hope readers will follow his example of following their dreams and lifting up others along the way.
