The Oneida/Lewis Chapter of The Arc New York has received an outpouring of support in its goal of replacing the roof of one of its facilities.
The group launched its Raise the Roof campaign to improve its Progress Industries building, 7688 Forest Ave. in Lowville. The Arc has so far raised about $67,800 toward the estimated $100,000 projected.
Much of this came from two major contributions: The Cloudsplitter Foundation in Saranac Lake pledged up to $25,000 in a matching grant. The McSweeney Foundation in Lowville provided another $25,000. Other donations came from Rome Development Center/The Arc ($5,000), Northern Credit Union ($2,500), Joe Tahan’s Furniture ($2,500), Clifford Fuel Co. ($2,000), Forest Finds Thrift Store ($500), QubicaAMF ($500) and Beaver Falls Methodist Church ($250).
The Oneida/Lewis Chapter of The Arc New York was established in 1954. It provides a variety of services to people with developmental disabilities and their families.
With facilities in Lowville, Marcy and Utica, Progress Industries offers employment opportunities “in an inclusive working environment for people with developmental disabilities through contracted work with local and national companies,” according to the chapter’s website. This sheltered workshop contracts with numerous firms to perform assembly, packaging and fulfillment services with more than 200 employees.
It’s wonderful that organizations have provided the financial assistance required to complete this project. If the group raises all the money it needs, work will begin this summer.
The group needs additional contributions to move this project forward. To make a donation, send checks made payable to The Friends of The Arc Foundation, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, or by giving online at www.thearcolc.org. For more information about The Arc, visit www.thearcolc.org or call 315-927-0140.
