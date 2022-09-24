The town of Canton would be doing the right thing to lease or purchase a car for employees to use for town business.
Currently, the town assessor and the town code officer use their personal vehicles to conduct their business.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
The town of Canton would be doing the right thing to lease or purchase a car for employees to use for town business.
Currently, the town assessor and the town code officer use their personal vehicles to conduct their business.
They get reimbursed for mileage at the federal rate of 62 cents per mile.
While that number might sound generous, it does not come close to covering the real cost of operating a vehicle.
When town board members suggested they simply pay more to reimburse employees for their vehicles, town attorney Eric J. Gustafson informed them that any compensation beyond 62 cents would be considered taxable income.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley has suggested that the town use some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the car, leaving just the maintenance and gasoline the responsibility of taxpayers.
The employees who will be using the car the most would benefit from having a car that looks official.
Both the assessor and code officer are required to be in the field examining what is going on at private residences. It is a matter of safety that they have an official vehicle in these days of people on edge about privacy.
It will most likely be more expensive to pay for the upkeep and gasoline for a town car than it would be to just continue to pay the 62 cents per mile reimbursement.
That is an argument for the purchase. Why should employees pay an extra expense for a tool they need for their job?
When the town board gets all the numbers it needs to determine whether a purchase or a lease of an electric or a gasoline-powered car is best, they should vote to move forward.
It is the right thing to do.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that adults under age 65 get screened for anxiety. The draft recommendations are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.