While Susan B. Anthony would not live to see the fulfillment of her life’s work, she never abandoned hope it would come true.
She dedicated her life to women’s suffrage. She clearly understood that the right to vote was the foundation of a free society and that denying some people the franchise was to withhold from them full citizenship.
She wisely observed: “There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.”
Anthony died more than a decade before the 19th Amendment was ratified. But the goal of seeing women finally being allowed to vote became her driving force. All the improvements that women have achieved in society sprung from the effort that Anthony and numerous other people made.
Saturday marked the 200th anniversary of Anthony’s birth. Her upbringing as a Quaker in Massachusetts instilled in her a strong sense of social justice. In addition to women’s suffrage, she became involved in the anti-slavery movement.
She and her family moved to Rochester in 1845. She and other activists ensured that Western New York became the center of activity for this mission.
The first convention ever held in the country addressing women’s rights occurred in Seneca Falls in July 1848. The next such event took place in Rochester the following month.
Anthony worked with major U.S. figures such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass to increase freedom for marginalized people. We all have better lives as a result of her commitment to this cause.
* * *
Buffalo native Anna Mae Hays opened doors for women in the military in more ways than one.
In June 1970, she came to believe she had finally earned the right to enter a U.S. Army officers’ club through the front entrance. While women officers were allowed to patronize the facility, they always came in through a side door.
But for Hays, this was a very special occasion. So she walked in through the front entrance — and a longstanding tradition benefiting males came to an abrupt end. From that point on, no woman officer used the side door.
What prompted Hays’s sudden burst of confidence is of historic note. On June 11, 1970, she had just become the first women in the U.S. military’s history to achieve the rank of general.
Today marks the 100th anniversary of Hays’s birth. Her career in the armed forces blazed a trail for countless women. Receiving a general’s stars removed another obstacle that had long thwarted their progress.
She was born in Buffalo, and her family lived in various Western New York communities. They eventually settled Allentown, Pa.; Hays enrolled in the Allentown General Hospital School of Nursing in 1938 and later joined the Army Nurse Corps.
She served overseas in World War II and the Korean War. She also traveled several times to Vietnam to assist with forming new training programs for nurses during that war.
Hays ascended the ranks of the Army, becoming a lieutenant colonel in 1963 and a full colonel in 1967. She was sworn in as the 13th chief of the Army Nurse Corps, a position she held for the remainder of her career.
When promoted to brigadier general, she projected her accomplishment on the women with whom she worked. She said that earning the stars “reflect the dedicated, selfless and often heroic efforts of Army nurses throughout the world since 1901 in time of peace and war.”
* * *
Anthony died in 1906 at the age of 86 and was buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, which attracts many visitors. Women often place “I Voted” stickers on her headstone.
Hays died in 2018 at the age of 97. She successfully prompted officials to create policies benefiting women in the military.
The tireless work of people such as Anthony and Hays reminds us that our nation fell short of its proclamation of equality for all when it was founded. But it contains the very mechanism needed to correct this flaw through the dedication of extraordinary individuals.
Let’s take time this weekend to recall the lives of two such women who continue to inspire us today.
