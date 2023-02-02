Treasures of the past

About 50 people toured the new Canton historian’s office at 7 W. Main St. on the evening of Jan. 17. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

The former office of Canton historian Linda A. Casserly looked like a movie set.

Those who had the privilege to visit there or glanced at it through the second-story window of the Canton Municipal Building might know what we mean. It was one of those places that looked like it predated the building surrounding it, as though the building was built around the historian’s office. How else could that canoe on the wall have gotten there?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.