Members of the Watertown City Council seem perplexed that they can’t reach a consensus on appointing a new colleague.
Jesse C.P. Roshia resigned from the council in January when he took a new job and moved out of the city. The other four members have the authority to fill the vacancy with an individual who would serve until residents elect someone in November.
Voters will actually choose three council members in the election: One to serve for two years, to fill out the remainder of Roshia’s term; and two others to serve four-year terms. The seats held by council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa A. Ruggiero are up for election. Henry-Wilkinson will not seek re-election while Ruggiero said she is running again this year.
“The seat has remained empty after a 2-2 stalemate occurred with Amy Horton and Benjamin Shoen, who were interviewed but didn’t get the three votes needed to be appointed,” according to a story published March 17 in the Watertown Daily Times “Four candidates have announced they are running for Mr. Roshia’s seat and are circulating petitions to get on the ballot. They could be headed for a June 22 primary before moving on to the general election in November.”
So Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith along with Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero have wrestled with the issue of naming a successor. Compo and Smith have sided with each other as have Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero. The problem is the two factions can’t find common ground to agree on any single candidate.
Various people expressed an interest in filling out the vacancy, but council members interviewed only two candidates: Amy Horton and Benjamin Shoen. Smith proclaimed that any person must receive three affirmative votes by council members to be invited for an interview, but these are the only two who have so far met this standard. The council remains at a 2-2 split in this process.
During the March 15 meeting, Compo asked the others if they had heard from anyone who had come forward to serve on the City Council in the short term. A few people had expressed some interest, but apparently nothing definite was expressed.
Here’s an idea for members of the City Council to consider: Invite everyone who has submitted credentials to fill the vacancy to come in for an interview — and this time conduct these meetings in the open. The interviews done with Horton and Shoen were held behind closed doors.
Drop the mandate that three council members must agree on a candidate to conduct an interview. What would be the harm in holding public meetings with anyone who has expressed an interest?
This would bypass the logjam, and council members may learn something new about the candidates being interviewed. This could change their minds about a particular individual and, thus, break the 2-2 split.
Such an open process also would give residents the opportunity to learn more about these candidates and provide feedback on whom they preferred. Voters could see how the candidates performed under questioning and make more prudent assessments about which one would be best to serve for the remainder of the year.
The council could even solicit questions from members of the public to be asked of the candidates. An open process with all those interested would provide valuable insights into who would be good for this vacancy. The council would then have the information it needed to make its decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.