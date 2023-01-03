What’s the best way to cast off the bitter cold of a Northern New York winter?
Get nice and chili!
And a popular fundraiser will help people accomplish this next month. Organized by the Volunteer Transportation Center, the North County Chili Cook-Off will return to an in-person format following the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The cook-off was previously held each year on the first Saturday of February at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. But in 2021 and 2022, the event turned into a monthlong pub crawl. People visited participating businesses for several weeks to sample each establishment’s amazing chili.
This year, chili enthusiasts will have the best of both worlds. The pub crawl phase will take place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 22 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. And members of the public will vote for their favorite entries.
“The entry with the most votes will receive a plaque denoting them winner of the People’s Choice Award for the tri-county competition. In addition, participating locations will again be able to compete for the Top Fundraiser Award by collecting donations for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation. The participating team with the highest amount raised will receive this special recognition. Winners of both awards will be recognized at the in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building on Saturday, Feb. 25,” according to a news release issued by the VTC, headquartered in Watertown. “And with that return means the return of amateur and professional chefs competing the day of the in-person event. In addition to signing up restaurants and businesses interested in being participating locations for its off-site portion of the cook-off, the VTC is hosting registration for teams interested in competing in its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building. The in-person event can accept a maximum of 35 teams. Each entry at the in-person event will be scored by a panel of local judges, with winners taking home top bragging rights and cash prizes.”
Organizers are pleased with the results of the pub crawl the last two years. And they are thrilled to bring this event back to the Dulles State Office Building.
“We are very excited about this news,” Jeremiah S. Papineau, director of communications and foundation director for the VTC, said in the news release. “We had great success over the past two years as we had to adapt to a different format, but we are looking forward to what we’ve got planned to bring together the best of both worlds. … We’ve enjoyed seeing these local restaurants and businesses participate and seeing how that format has brought people to their establishments, especially as they were feeling the economic effects of the pandemic. We’re hoping they will continue to participate as we bring back our traditional cook-off and combine the two formats.”
People wishing to participate in either the tri-county pub crawl or in-person event must register in advance by visiting wdt.me/Jhm77c. They also may request information by calling Papineau by 315-303-2590 or sending an email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org. The deadline for entries is Jan. 13.
The VTC also seeks sponsors for the cook-off. The deadline for securing a sponsorship also is Jan. 13.
According to its website, the VTC “drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and beyond. Over the last 30 years, this essential nonprofit organization has provided rides to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations for residents. In 2021, VTC volunteer drivers provided 26,711 charitable trips over 1,073,435 miles in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Of those miles, 470,002 helped those in Jefferson County, 151,954 in Lewis County and 451,479 in St. Lawrence County. That equated to approximately $477,679 in mileage reimbursement for our volunteers.”
This is a terrific event and worthy cause. We encourage people to break out their best chili recipe, sample participants’ entries and support a great organization.
