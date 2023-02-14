It’s unfortunate that authorities with Community Bank felt the need to close the business’s branch in Harrisville.

Hal Wentworth, Community Bank’s vice president for retail banking, sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to customers announcing the decision to vacate the local site. Beginning April 28, this facility will be consolidated with the Star Lake branch 21 miles north of Diana on Route 3. The next closest Community Bank branches are more than 20 miles away in Gouverneur and West Carthage.

forsythia
They closed three over the summer. Norwood was one of the three. When senior citizen housing is propsed, one of the considerations is services. What will the seniors expect to get in the community. Banking is one of those services. Shame on Community Bank......."Bank Happy?" Not for those communities. The bank needs to change its name.

