Watertown City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III is repeating accusations he’s made against law enforcement agents but were not upheld in a court of law more than 20 years ago.
In March 1998, he was charged with driving while intoxicated. He asserted that officers kicked him down and beat him while being processed in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. The officers said he had become confrontational and injured a corrections officer.
Olney sustained a broken elbow, and the corrections officer suffered a broken wrist. However, a grand jury declined to indict Olney for assaulting the corrections officer.
At the end of 1998, he sued the city and Jefferson County for police brutality. But in 2001, a jury found in favor of the defendants.
That should have ended the matter. Having been charged with DWI six times between 1988 and 2008 — four of them occurring in a span of 20 months — one would believe that Olney would want to put this issue behind him.
He pleaded guilty to a few of the DWI charges. He eventually had his driver’s license revoked; he also underwent an outpatient program through the Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions and the Watertown Urban Mission’s Bridge program.
Olney said that he “saw the light” in 2008 when he heard a mother talk about her son being killed by a drunken driver. He said that was when he decided to stop drinking alcohol once and for all.
When he ran for the City Council in 2015, he spoke openly about making mistakes. But he never dropped his claims that he was accosted by law enforcement agents.
And now that he’s a member of the council, he’s again brought up this accusation. Olney said he was assaulted and that evidence against him was fabricated, also stating that officers covered up what happened. He recently made these charges while on a radio program hosted by former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham.
Upon hearing these allegations made public, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he wanted the Police Department to conduct a thorough internal investigation. He said these were serious charges and should be either verified or dismissed.
We’re not certain how fruitful this would be. How many police personnel remain in the department since the March 1998 incident?
For a sitting council member to bring up such sensational charges against the Police Department, claims that were previously discarded by a jury, is reprehensible.
If he had strong evidence of his accusations, he likely would be prevailed in his lawsuit.
But he didn’t, so his legal action went nowhere. What’s the point of rehashing all this now?
For Olney to be a resident gadfly while observing City Council proceedings as a member of the audience is one thing. Bringing up old assertions would certainly be annoying to city officials, but he’d have the right to do that — no matter what anything thought of his actions.
However, Olney now represents Watertown and all those who live here.
Repeating baseless charges that have no chance of being substantiated is not a responsible thing for a municipal official to do.
It’s a poor way for him to begin his career as a public servant.
