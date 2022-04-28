Lewis County officials last week commemorated the beginning of two major construction projects.
They held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony April 20 on North State Street in Lowville. About 100 people attended the event, which took place where a new surgical pavilion will be built on the main campus of Lewis County General Hospital.
This is part of an expansion and upgrade of Lewis County Health System facilities. The other work referenced last week are the four construction and upgrading projects on county buildings and office spaces.
Lewis County Health System is undertaking a $33 million project. It will “result in a 26,000-square-foot ‘modern surgical center’ and the renovation of the medical, surgical and intensive care units — totalling 17,000 square feet of space in the existing building — so that all of the inpatient rooms will be private instead of double occupancy, each with its own bathroom,” according to a story published April 21 by the Watertown Daily Times.
“This construction and renovation project will create transformational change to the medical and surgical services at the hospital,” Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said at the event while serving as master of ceremonies, the article reported. “It will better position us to attract, recruit and retain medical and clinical professionals to Lewis County, helping us to meet our community’s current and future health care needs. … Imagine all private rooms with private baths. Imagine. If you’ve ever been a patient, you understand.”
The projects related to county buildings have been in the planning stages for several years.
Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche “broke down the $20 million worth of construction at county buildings about to commence,” according to the story. “He said $7 million will be spent on constructing a new highway garage, and $3 million is dedicated to renovating the existing structure’s offices for the Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department along with the county Soil and Water Conservation District; $8 million will be used to renovate the human services building on Outer Stowe Street for the Office for the Aging, Community Services and Social Services departments; and $2 million is targeted for the renovation and addition to the Department of Motor Vehicles building so that it can also house the Board of Elections.”
These projects will greatly enhance operations for both the hospital and county government. They are expected to be completed by the end of the summer next year.
“On behalf of the Lewis County Board of Legislators and the amazing department heads and employees of Lewis County, thank you all for trusting us with this incredible responsibility,” Piche said at the event, according to the story. “I know this team, and I promise nobody will work harder over the next 30 months to ensure these projects are delivered on time, on budget and with the best possible value to the people of Lewis County.”
We congratulate county officials and health system authorities for bringing these projects through the entire process, from initial proposals to starting construction. This is a major step forward for Lewis County, and we join so many others in eagerly anticipating to see how they benefit the community.
