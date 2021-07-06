Being among state regions with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, Lewis County has some work to do.
As of Sunday, Lewis has recorded 11,092 people with at least dose (41.9% of the total population, 52.1% of the population ages 18 and older) and 10,600 people fully vaccinated (40% of the total population), according to New York data. The county has 26,447 residents.
The Lewis County Public Health Department wants to reach a vaccination rate of at least 70%, so it’s reaching out to residents who received vaccinations out of state. These people are not registered in the state’s system, so their data doesn’t appear in New York records. This is a good move, one that should be followed by other municipal governments.
“Residents [who] call Public Health to report their vaccine will be asked to provide basic identifying information and proof of their vaccination done in another state in the form of a vaccination card or vaccine record, which can either be brought to the department in person or emailed in a photo,” according to a story published June 26 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Vaccinated people whose information is entered into the state system then become eligible for an Excelsior Pass, which is a free, secure method of providing proof of vaccination which can be required in some establishments or at some functions.”
We encourage residents to help county officials fill in the blanks with this information. Call Public Health at 315-376-5453 to learn more.
