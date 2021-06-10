Deciding which swimming pools to open during the warmer months and how to pay for necessary repairs have been ongoing questions in Watertown for nearly a decade.
The pool at Thompson Park closed after the 2013 season due to its deteriorating condition. Members of the City Council debated whether to proceed with renovations for several years, given the mounting costs.
In 2019, the council approved a $3.1 million project to reconstruct a new pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park. However, it didn’t open last year until August as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Council members initially voted to permanently close the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds last year to save money. But expensive repairs needed for the William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School put demolition plans for the Alteri pool on hold.
The pool at Thompson Park will be the only one to open this season. Council members took a pass Monday on a proposal to charge a fee of $3 per city resident and $4 per non-resident to swim in the pool.
This was an appropriate move for officials to make as they realized they had sufficient funds to operate the one pool this year. Imposing a user fee on people after the economic struggles we’ve all endured throughout the pandemic wouldn’t have gone over well.
The city needs to keep its swimming pools free and accessible to the public. Watertown taxpayers already pay for them, and it’s the council’s job to properly manage the funds made available to them by residents.
Use fees for the pools would likely continue to increase over time. If the city is going to offer these assets as a benefit of living here, officials have to allocate the necessary funding to keep them operating.
