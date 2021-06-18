New York officials found themselves in a celebratory mood Tuesday as the state reached a significant benchmark.
More than 70% of adults have now had at least one vaccination to protect against COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said virtually all restrictions would be lifted once the state achieved this goal.
Fireworks displays were staged Tuesday night in Albany, New York City and Syracuse as well as other communities to mark the occasion. Landmarks buildings were lit in blue and gold throughout the state.
State rules require students in pre-k through 12th grade to still wear masks. And to comply with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face coverings remain a mandate for public transportation and in health care settings.
In a side note, the state Capitol building in Albany is reopening to visitors today.
“What does 70 percent mean? It means we can now return to life as we know it,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a speech he gave at One World Trade Center in Manhattan, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “We’re no longer just surviving. ... Life is not about survival; life is about thriving. Life is about seeing people; life is about loving. Life is about celebrating; life is about enjoying; life is about interacting. And now, we get back to living and life.”
To achieve herd immunity, health authorities and medical organizations have said that at least 70% of a population needs to be immune from a particular disease. Herd immunity is a social situation where a sufficient enough number of people is protected from spreading a virus to offer broad immunity to people who haven’t been vaccinated.
This is important information, and it’s good that New York has reached this goal. But it’s vital to keep two things in mind.
The 70% milestone the state has reached accounts for adults who have received at least one vaccination. Only about half of all adults in New York are fully vaccinated, and this is what will determine herd immunity.
In addition, some areas of the state are much further behind in vaccination rates than others. The north country has a rate of about 64%, one of the lowest of New York’s 10 regions.
So while we’re pleased that many restrictions have been lifted, people need to exercise caution. Observing safety protocols is still wise. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the prudent choice when in public.
It’s also intriguing that New York remains in a state of emergency even though most state restrictions have been lifted. In addition to his emergency powers, Cuomo retains expanded decision-making and spending authorities.
He likely believes that he must hang on to these perks should public health circumstances change. Mandates may need to be reimposed to address a potential spike in infection rates somewhere.
While this could occur, some of the powers that Cuomo has jealously guarded over the past year should have stopped long ago. It’s essential that state legislators rescind the state of emergency and reclaim their authority.
Emergency powers could again be conferred upon Cuomo should the need arise. But if we’re celebrating having turned this corner, don’t hold back. Lawmakers should show they have full faith in their constituents by reverting back to the proper system of governance we enjoyed before the pandemic began.
