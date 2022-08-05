Proponents of a federal bill to provide health care for military personnel and veterans who have become ill due to their exposure to burn pits are finally seeing the legislation on its way to being enacted.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has been heavily involved in moving the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act through the process. She joined U.S. Sen. Marco A. Rubio, R-Fla., to introduce the legislation last year.
Burn pits have been used near military facilities in Afghanistan and Iraq to dispose of numerous items. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, these have included chemicals, paint, medical and human waste; metal and aluminum cans; munitions and unexploded ordnance; petroleum and lubricant products; and plastics, rubber, wood and food waste.
These materials were burned in open pits when safer options were not readily available. Many veterans developed serious conditions, such as various forms of cancer and respiratory illnesses, after being exposed to the smoke produced by the fires.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said that about 80% of the claims filed have been rejected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Honoring Our PACT Act would make military personnel and veterans available for VA health care coverage for a variety of illnesses connected to their exposure to burn pits.
The U.S. Senate approved the bill by a vote of 84-14 in June. The measure cleared the U.S. House of Representatives last month by a vote of 342-88.
Some minor changes were made in the House version, so it needed to go back to the Senate to approve these revisions. But members of Congress stumbled upon a rare moment where they chose not to act in a bipartisan manner to help those who have served our nation in uniform. In what should have been routine vote last month, the Senate refused to bypass cloture to approve the measure.
On July 27, 41 Republican senators suddenly found themselves opposed to the idea — the previous month, 25 of them supported it. They voted to stall the bill; at least 60 senators must agree to proceed in a cloture vote. This outraged veterans organizations and many who advocate on behalf of military personnel.
U.S. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-New Hartford, both voted against the measure when it was brought up in the House.
While she supports the idea of providing health benefits to veterans suffering from their exposure to burn pits, Tenney said this bill “used an accounting trick to shift the spending from discretionary to mandatory, which could open the door to even further reckless spending by President Biden, [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate] Leader Schumer despite inflation recently hitting a 41-year-high of 9.1%,” she wrote on her congressional website. This is a reasonable criticism, although most Republican senators never made this claim when they had the chance to pass this measure last month.
Stefanik had a more puzzling rationale for opposing the legislation. In a letter dated July 28 to David Duff of Macomb, she wrote: “At a time when veterans are facing unacceptably long wait times and countless other challenges, this bill fails to address those issues or expand choice for the men and women who served our country.”
She seems to argue here that if a single piece of legislation doesn’t fix every conceivable problem veterans are confronting, it’s not worth supporting. Apparently, she doesn’t see the value of addressing issues one at a time — it’s all or nothing!
Thankfully, enough members of the House recognized the need to pass this bill. And on Tuesday, their colleagues in the Senate did the same; the measure made it through by a vote of 86-11. It was sent to the White House for President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s signature.
We commend all those who have worked tirelessly to have this problem finally addressed by Congress. Their voices were finally heard, and our government will provide more critical services that those who have served us in uniform deserve.
