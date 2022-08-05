Proponents of a federal bill to provide health care for military personnel and veterans who have become ill due to their exposure to burn pits are finally seeing the legislation on its way to being enacted.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has been heavily involved in moving the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act through the process. She joined U.S. Sen. Marco A. Rubio, R-Fla., to introduce the legislation last year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.