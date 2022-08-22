One primary down; one more to go.
New Yorkers have to perform double duty this year when it comes to resolving contested nominations for the Democratic and Republican parties. Democratic state lawmakers created horribly partisan congressional and state legislative districts earlier this year.
The New York Court of Appeals invalidated these maps in a pair of decisions, resulting in the need for two primaries. The congressional and state Senate districts were thrown out April 27, while the court ruled against the state Assembly maps June 10.
The first ruling resulted in the congressional and state Senate districts being redrawn and a primary ordered for Aug. 23. However, the court declared there wasn’t enough time this year to revise the state Assembly maps, so these districts will remain as they were drawn following the 2010 census. The maps will be redrawn for the 2024 election.
The primaries for the Assembly and statewide offices was held June 28. The primaries for state Senate and congressional races across New York will be held Tuesday. Early voting ended Sunday.
In both of its decisions, the Court of Appeals ruled that the district maps originally proposed by the state Legislature violated the New York constitution. Voters in 2014 approved a new process for drawing congressional and legislative maps.
They also voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to outlaw the egregious practice of gerrymandering. The state constitution now mandates that all voting districts “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and “shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”
Democrats arrogantly ignored this provision and offered woefully gerrymandered districts anyway. It’s good that the Court of Appeals saw through their partisan objective and rendered a judgment against them.
This left voters, however, with the burden of having to participate in two primaries. It can be challenging enough to persuade individuals registered to a particular political party to cast ballots on one primary date much less two.
It also has increased the workload and expense for county boards of elections. The June 28 primaries appeared to have gone off well, so we commend local election officials and staff members for carrying out their duties in a professional manner.
In the coverage areas for the Watertown Daily Times (Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties), there are no state Senate races being contested. This leaves just candidates vying for nominations in the 21st, 22nd and 24th congressional districts.
Matt Castelli and Matthew F. Putorti are seeking the Democratic nomination to run in the 21st congressional district. The winner of this race will face U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in the general election.
There will be both Democratic and Republican primaries for the 22nd congressional district. Democratic candidates are Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majol and Sam Roberts. Republican candidates are Steve Wells and Brandon M. Williams.
In the 24th congressional district, U.S. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney is challenging Mario Fratto and George Phillips for the Republican nomination. The winner of this primary will face Steven Holden in the general election.
We encourage voters who are registered as either Democrats or Republicans to participate in the relevant primaries where they live. A self-governing society needs to have wide civic engagement — even when it requires multiple elections!
