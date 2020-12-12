With winter fast approaching, having sufficient heat to ensure their residences remain habitable will be a concern for many north country residents.
This can be a particularly vexing issue for apartment dwellers. They don’t own the units they live in, so sometimes there’s only so much they can do to resolve the dilemma at hand.
New York state requires landlords to make sure their apartments can be heated to at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Local code enforcement offices handle enforcement. And in a story published Dec. 5 by the Watertown Daily Times, some authorities have said this isn’t much of a problem.
This makes sense. It’s in the best interests of landlords to see that the apartment buildings they own comply with all laws as it wouldn’t benefit them to have municipal governments impose punitive measures.
They also don’t want to earn a poor reputation in their respective communities for neglecting their units and, thus, dissuading potential tenants. This would definitely be bad for business.
So landlords have a true incentive to maintain the furnaces in their properties. We urge local landlords to ask their tenants how good these systems are operating and make any necessary repairs.
Code enforcement officers said a big problem is poorly insulated apartments. The heating units are working fine, but drafty dwellings still lead to cold conditions.
Tenants should do what they can to keep the heat in their apartments. Placing plastic around windows can help. If there are bigger structural problems with the complex that prevent units from maintaining an adequate level of heat, they should try to work something out with their landlords.
In the Times article, Watertown Code Enforcement Officer Carolyn Meunier said that “many of the units she gets calls about are older dwellings prone to drafty windows, aged insulation and poor ventilation, all things that are difficult if not impossible for landlords to fix in the immediacy. What she does sometimes find that is remediable are rundown, inefficient heating systems usually accompanied by landlords who have put off replacing them.”
Lisa Newby, code enforcement officer for Potsdam, said tenants in the village typically don’t need to file complaints with the state or withhold rent.
“I’ve never had it go that far,” Ms. Newby said, according to the Times story. “Usually the landlords, once we become involved, aren’t aware that the heat is off or not staying steady. That sort of thing. So once we reach out to them, they’re more than willing to comply because they know it is a law.”
Problems left unresolved can worsen. Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, a member of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees, said she’s been contacted by people dealing with inadequate conditions.
“One person told me they were using their oven to heat the apartment out of desperation — very scary and dangerous, obviously,” she said.
We can all pitch in by asking people we know who live in apartments how well their dwellings are being heated. This is especially vital when it comes to older individuals. They may be more vulnerable to developing health complications, so keep this in mind when checking up on them.
Cold apartments can be overcome with warm hearts. Let’s work together to make sure we all make it through another winter season in Northern New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.