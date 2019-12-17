The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown is continuing a program it began last year to help care for the animals there during colder months.
Through the Angels for Animals campaign, zoo personnel raised nearly $7,000 last winter. They have a goal of $10,000 this year, of which about $4,300 has already come in.
“The campaign was put together last year to help raise funds for the daily care of the zoo’s animals — an average of about $600 a day — and to provide habitat improvements, enrichment items and warming supplies to help keep the animals healthy, warm and active,” according to a story published Dec. 4 in the Watertown Daily Times.
In starting the program, zoo officials solicited donations for a list of necessary items to keep the animals and caretakers warm. This helped staff member at a time when expenses can increase as a result of the specialty items needed.
“Debbie C. Bleier, marketing and development director for the zoo, said in past years she’s had the caretakers make ‘wish lists’ of items they would like to have if money were available in the zoo’s budget to purchase them,” a Times article published Jan. 26 reported. “Because of this, she said, they have some of the necessary equipment already but some needs replacing. Most donations have been from people who are not former zoo contributors, … with amounts ranging from $25 to $500. In addition to money, community members have donated hand and feet warmers, gloves, blankets, laundry detergent and wet-protection spray for shoes for the caretakers.”
The Times has previously reported on the financial challenges faced by the zoo. On this page, we’ve urged residents to become more involved and contribute to the zoo as it is a cherished city asset.
Visit http://wdt.me/mZco3o to see what items are needed by zoo staff members. Contact Ms. Bleier at 585-703-5130 or email debbie@nyszoo.org for more information about the Angels for Animals program. Let’s exemplify warm hearts by protecting the zoo’s animals and workers from the cold elements.
