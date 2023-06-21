The novel coronavirus pandemic was an unprecedented health care crisis that has taken a dreadful toll over the past three years.
Worldwide deaths from COVID-19 have so far totaled 6.8 million. This includes 1.1 million deaths in the United States — more than 79,000 of them reported in New York state.
When confronted with the grim reality we faced, government officials understood the potential consequences and knew action was required to prevent an economic catastrophe. Plans were put into place to assist with recovery.
The U.S. government has spent about $4.2 trillion of the $5.2 trillion allocated in financial relief by both the Trump and Biden administrations. There is no doubt this helped many people get back on their feet.
But as usual, waste and abuse accompanied all these resources. Fraudsters will always find a way to grab a share of the money set aside to benefit Americans.
That people will try to swindle the government out of cash should not surprise anyone. What’s appalling is the amount of money reportedly lost in all the spending on coronavirus relief.
The Associated Press recently conducted an in-depth analysis of what is believed to have been squandered due to theft and waste. The amount is staggering.
The AP estimates that $280 billion was potentially taken through fraud, and another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. This figure of about $400 billion represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion spent so far.
“That number is certain to grow as investigators dig deeper into thousands of potential schemes. How could so much be stolen? Investigators and outside experts say the government, in seeking to quickly spend trillions in relief aid, conducted too little oversight during the pandemic’s early stages and instituted too few restrictions on applicants. In short, they say, the grift was just way too easy,” according to a story published June 13 by the AP. “The U.S. government has charged more than 2,230 defendants with pandemic-related fraud crimes and is conducting thousands of investigations. Most of the looted money was swiped from three large pandemic-relief initiatives launched during the Trump administration and inherited by President Joe Biden. Those programs were designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. The pilfering was wide but not always as deep as the eye-catching headlines about cases involving many millions of dollars. But all of the theft, big and small, illustrates an epidemic of scams and swindles at a time America was grappling with overrun hospitals, school closures and shuttered businesses.”
When so much money is involved, grift is sure to follow.
“Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump approved emergency aid measures totaling $3.2 trillion, according to figures from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan authorized the spending of another $1.9 trillion. About a fifth of the $5.2 trillion has yet to be paid out, according to the committee’s most recent accounting,” the AP reported.
Due to the uncertainty of the virus, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic, government authorities believed they had to act quickly to provide the resources people needed to get through the crisis. Some amount of fraud and waste is inevitable when dealing with emergency situations.
However, more effective measures to help prevent abuse are obviously required. It’s proper for the government to investigate this problem, and we hope policies are enacted to deter the scale of theft we’ve experienced.
