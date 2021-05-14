For more than a year, cross-border traffic between Northern New York and Canada has slowed to a crawl.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced restrictions on movement between the two nations. Nonessential traffic is not allowed to cross the border, with extensions being nearly every month since March 21, 2020. There is some rationale behind this as both the Canadian and U.S. governments have sought to control the spread of infection and thus prevent further health consequences.
But prohibiting most crossings has taken its toll. Family members have been separated, and border-community businesses have been hit financially. On this page, we have urged officials to loosen travel restrictions in ways that uphold safety practices.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., recently promoted a few ideas on how to accomplish this. He visited Massena International Airport on May 5 and spoke about the possibility of adopting some new procedures.
“We all know that border crossings are the key in the north country economy. It’s estimated that Canadian travelers, over 2.3 million of them in 2019 came through the three land ports of entry along the St. Lawrence River and they contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to the north country’s economy,” Schumer said, according to a story published May 5 by the Watertown Daily Times. “But as you know, the border has been closed to all but a very few commuters. … In fact, border crossings are down 98% in Alexandria Bay and Ogdensburg and [more than] 50% here in Massena. … That means that businesses that have robust cross-border activity have seen their bottom line slashed. That means loved ones have been unable to see families and friends despite being minutes away. It means that property owners who own vacation homes on the side of the border that they don’t live on haven’t seen their investments in a year even though they’re paying taxes on them. And even this airport right here. It relies on Canadians crossing the border to fly to the U.S. So every aspect of life has been hurt.”
Schumer presented several proposals to make cross-border travel safer:
n Establish a binational agreement on criteria for reopening the northern border.
n Redefine what it means to be an essential traveler.
n Allow recreational and commercial boaters to be able to cross into Canadian or U.S. water “free from molestation or penalty.”
n Fully equip all northern border personnel with equipment, testing and vaccinations so the border crossing would be safe.
These are excellent recommendations that should be implemented as soon as possible. We need to on the same page as Canada when it comes to permitting cross-border traffic in a safe manner.
The need to allow more freedom of movement for boaters is especially important. People in the middle of Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River aren’t going to spread the virus if they happen to drift across an unseen water boundary. Commercial boaters make their living in these waterways and pose no threat to any land-based populations.
Schumer and his U.S. Senate colleague, Kirsten E. Gillibrand from New York, along with U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik should use their Canadian contacts to push for easing restrictions that adhere to safety protocols. Schumer outlined practical ways to achieve this goal, and we urge authorities to put this plan into motion.
