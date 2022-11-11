It is not good that we must ask courageous men and women to stand guard 24 hours a day to protect our country from attacks by foreign enemies.

Even in the 21st century, armed aggression is the only way many nations choose to resolve conflicts — the tragedy of Russia invading Ukraine earlier this year is the most recent example. The hope for world peace is as elusive now as it was in less-enlightened eras.

