It is not good that we must ask courageous men and women to stand guard 24 hours a day to protect our country from attacks by foreign enemies.
Even in the 21st century, armed aggression is the only way many nations choose to resolve conflicts — the tragedy of Russia invading Ukraine earlier this year is the most recent example. The hope for world peace is as elusive now as it was in less-enlightened eras.
But these individuals continue to protect us from outer harms, and the honor is all theirs. They sacrifice so much on our behalf and ask for so little in return.
That last point cannot be overstated given what they confront. We have the best trained and best equipped military troops the world has ever seen. They represent U.S. military strength in every part of the globe, yet they reflect only a fraction of the American people.
By the time World War II ended in 1945, more than 16 million Americans had served in the armed forces. The U.S. population that year was about 140 million people.
Today’s U.S. military is made up of nearly 2.4 million individuals from a population of nearly 330 million people. What a difference 77 years make.
This has made Americans less engaged in matters pertinent to military personnel and their families than we’ve been during other periods of conflict. In World War II, virtually every family had a loved one serving overseas. It’s not uncommon, though, for many people today to know a servicemember only through acquaintances.
Perhaps this is why we allow the government to get away with providing veterans substandard health care. Perhaps this is why we don’t blink when considering how many former military personnel live on the streets rather than in a home. Perhaps this is why so little is made of the estimated 20 to 40 veterans who take their own lives each day (since the beginning of the War on Terror in 2001, more than 30,000 U.S. military personnel and veterans have died by suicide — four and a half times the number of those killed in combat during the same period).
These three conditions remain shamelessly tolerated.
Today, we as a nation observe Veterans Day. This Nov. 11 holiday began as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I. It eventually turned into a time to reflect on all those who have served our nation in uniform.
There will be parades, wreath-layings and moments of silence for U.S. veterans, and all these will be quite appropriate. People should make a point of attending a nearby event.
But let’s consider what else we can do to remember the men and women who have paid the debt for our freedom. Is there a clothing drive for veterans you can help out? Do you have friends who will visit some veterans in a hospital?
The most vital issue confronting former military personnel is the substandard medical care they receive through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Documented problems involving excessive wait times and burdensome procedures continue to plague veterans who depend upon this service.
These concerns have existed for years, and they are perpetuated by a bureaucracy that fiercely resists change. If we really want to show our appreciation to those who have safeguarded our nation, we must pressure those who oversee the VA to demand that reforms be made to improve operations.
Veterans Day must be more than a brief moment of remembrance and gratitude. It should begin a lifelong journey of bettering the lives of all those who have faced tremendous perils to preserve our liberty.
