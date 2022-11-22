This past weekend’s snowstorm dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the north country, causing major problems.
The accumulation resulted in traffic jams in parts of the region. Schools were closed, and many drivers were involved in accidents while others veered off the roadways and required assistance to pull their cars out. A home on Branche Road in Watertown collapsed due to excessive snow.
Whether we’re ready for it or not, Northern New York’s cold season is upon us. Many residents find tremendous beauty and peace in the picturesque scenery created by the falling snow.
But driving on slippery streets presents some challenges. Everyone needs to ensure they are prepared for these conditions when traveling. Check to see that all the supplies needed are in stock in your vehicle.
Motorists are urged to take to the streets cautiously when snow and/or ice appear on the ground. It’s been a while since we’ve had to drive in these conditions, so we’ll all need to be careful on the road.
Make sure your vehicle has been winterized and contains adequate provisions if emergencies occur. Items to have in your car should include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra batteries, blanket, booster cables, bottled water, nonperishable high-energy foods, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit and manual, maps, shovel, flares, tire repair kit and pump, spare tire, snowbrush and ice scraper, bag of sand, extra windshield fluid, winter boots and clothes for the trunk.
Also make sure to have your cellphone with you and that it is properly charged. If you’re stuck somewhere on a highway, it may take some time before someone can reach you if snow piles up.
Don’t get caught in a jam without a phone that has a long enough charge for the potential wait.
It’s a good idea to keep an extra charging cord for your cellphone in your vehicle’s glove compartment.
Let family or friends know when you’ll be on the road. Make sure your car insurance is updated and that you have the proper documentation with you while driving. Signing up for roadside assistance with your insurance carrier or an automotive group would be helpful.
Just as important, we need to be prepared to help each other out this winter. Many people have limited resources to make it through the season, so it’s up to all of us to offer assistance.
Check in with loved ones, particularly elderly people, when the snowfall gets intense this season. Some individuals are stuck in their homes once conditions worsen. If they have wood-burning furnaces, make sure they have a sufficient supply of wood logs or pellets to last them through the winter.
Offer to do shopping or other errands for loved ones if they can’t get out. Government authorities recommend making sure that heating unit vents are cleared of snow to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Check those at your home as well as the residences of loved ones.
Provide weather-appropriate coats and clothing to groups that will distribute them to people in need. Churches often undertake this work, so find ones with worthwhile programs.
Identify food pantries in your area, and give what you can. Bad weather conditions usually hit poorer individuals hard, and local pantries work wonders to address issues of food insecurity. With Thanksgiving right on us and Christmas coming up soon, families living on modest incomes will welcome the generosity of their neighbors.
There’s no question that winter is a time to be enjoyed, and the snowy weather offers us much fun. Many people look forward each year to this season.
But it will pose challenges, and being prepared for them is wise. Lending a hand to those in need of help will make things much easier for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.