It’s been a long road to recovery for Richard Daniell.
The Massena resident became infected with the novel coronavirus last year and had to be hospitalized for three months. He hasn’t been able to work since Oct. 15.
But Daniell knows all about keeping people moving down the path on their journey. He is a bus mechanic for the Transportation Department of Massena Center School District.
Daniell was initially supposed to be released from the hospital Jan. 26. But he was doing better, so medical personnel let him go three days earlier.
Being home after three months is a comfort in itself. His co-workers, however, weren’t going to let his return go unnoticed.
Jacob Roome, another bus mechanic for the district, organized a “Welcome home” event for Daniell. He persuaded bus drivers to stage of parade past Daniell’s residence in the Homecroft section of the village to express their joy at his release from the hospital.
“Jacob, the other bus mechanic, put it together for him, a welcoming home parade of all the bus drivers and a lot of the groundskeepers [who] drive the red trucks drove through, too. There was like 30 of them. It was absolutely crazy, all of them beeping their horns and lined up into the loop around Homecroft for him. It was pretty amazing to see,” Morgan Plantz, Daniell’s fiancée, said in a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “When I told Jake that he was coming home, he said that they would love to put together some kind of welcoming home parade, and he said that I can invite family and friends or anybody else to join if they wanted to. They could ride on the buses with them.”
Enduring a prolonged illness can be draining emotionally. Plantz said that the experience began to wear on Daniell heavily.
“You’re sitting in a room all day long, you possibly couldn’t have any visitors, and that’s a hard thing to go through,” she said, the article reported. “Your body just won’t do what it’s supposed to, so he really started to get down on himself and it became just as much of mental issue as it did physical.”
The sight of all those buses was surely uplifting.
“He can get up and walk around a little bit. I was just going to have him standing inside the sliding glass door. When the buses came around the corner, he stepped right out onto the porch and watched them all wave and some of them rolled their windows down and said ‘Welcome home,’” Plantz said, according to the story. “He was just in awe. There was so many of them. It was just wonderful.”
Members of the school community helped Daniell and Plantz tremendously. They’ve donated money and found other ways to offer support.
Daniell is still recovering, and he’s not certain when he’ll be able to return to work. He was a rescue diver. But due to the damage that COVID-19 did to his lungs, he can no longer do this.
It looks, though, that Daniell can rely on the people of Massena Central School District to make it through. It’s wonderful that the district has given him some hope, which is good to have for a lengthy journey.
