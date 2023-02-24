Health care facilities in Central and Northern New York were among those awarded state grants to carry out projects to improve their services.

The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program will provide $658 million in funding for 127 projects. This initiative is administered by the state Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to “improve patient care by supporting high-quality facilities serving the inpatient, primary care, mental health, substance use disorder and long-term care needs of communities throughout the state,” according to a news release issued Feb. 15 by the office of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.

