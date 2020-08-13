A poor decision about a city-run facility in Watertown last year should not be followed by an equally poor decision about another city-run facility this year.
In August 2019, Watertown City Council members voted to proceed with reconstructing and reopening the pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park. Since early 2018, supporters pledged not to authorize any bids for the combined project that exceeded the bond issue of $2.4 million they had approved.
Over the course of a year and a half, they endeavored to keep their word. They discussed ways to scale back rising expenses and ensure the work remained within the budget they set.
But when it became clear that cost overruns were here to stay, they caved. By a 3-2 vote, they approved a measure to spend $2.9 million from the city’s fund balance to finance the $3.1 million bid. With new members earlier this year, the council agreed to bond for $1.5 million rather than use all the money previously allocated from the fund balance.
When this plan was approved in January, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she was assured by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith that he would not he would not push to close either the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds or the William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School this summer. Of course, that was before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck. This health care crisis settled the issue on its own.
Mr. Smith said the question of whether one of the other two pools should be closed would be discussed in this past spring’s budget negotiations. And during one of these sessions in May, they voted 4-1 to close Alteri pool.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was disappointed with the decision. She said the operating expenses for the pool would have no affect on this year’s budget.
She raises a valid point. While the city’s new pool at Thompson Park will be open for a few weeks beginning Friday, the other two remain closed. So no decisions about whether to keep only two pools open in the future had to be made until next spring.
It’s true that Mr. Smith ran for mayor last year on the pledge to close one of the other two pools. But if the city could find a practical way to finance all three of them, that’s one campaign promise he should be happy to break.
City officials had time to debate the merits of keeping all three pools open after this season. The vote in May to close Alteri pool was unnecessary and premature.
So it’s even more disturbing that the council voted 4-1 Monday to demolish Alteri pool. What’s the rush? It’s not open, so how much does it cost the city to keep the facility around for another year?
We agreed with the council members who believed that reopening Thompson Park pool at this time was not worth the price tag. There are other spending items that should have taken priority.
But just the same, pushing now to demolish one of the other two pools is absurd. The coronavirus pandemic bought council members some time to carefully weigh their options.
When he previously served on the council, Mr. Smith advocated for the city to renovate the Watertown Municipal Arena — and he was correct to do so. It’s a true gem that makes the Fairgrounds a centerpiece and attracts visitors. He shouldn’t be so eager to undercut this achievement by scrapping another popular destination at the same site.
