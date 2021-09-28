Relocating the skateboard park in Ogdensburg could have been handled more, shall we say, diplomatically.
“On July 15, the city sent out a news release stating that moving the skate park behind the Richard G. Lockwood Arena was temporary and that it was done for cleaning and maintenance purposes,” according to a story published Aug. 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Later that month, four pickleball courts were installed by the city where the skate park had been.”
The decision to move the skateboard park to a new location permanently did not sit well with everyone in Ogdensburg, and this is understandable. The city’s initial comment was that the move was temporary. And then new recreational facilities for another sport showed up in the skateboard park’s place without any advance explanation.
City Councilor Daniel Skamperle let his colleagues as well as City Manager Stephen Jellie know that he was unhappy. In an Aug. 4 email, Skamperle wrote: “The decision to replace the skateboard park apparently with pickle ball courts was a unilateral decision made by yourself with NO discussion by council on the matter. Nor do I see it specifically itemized in the 2021 budget. Who authorized this decision and when?”
Jellie replied that he may make such a decision at his discretion. He cited problems with the skateboard park and noted complaints the city has received about the facility. These are issues that previous councils did nothing to resolve, he said, a point to which Skamperle objected.
Members of the council’s majority — Mayor Jeffrey Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven Fisher — were aware of what was going on with the skateboard park, Jellie said. This is “because they ask questions and interact with me (daily, weekly, monthly). Minority Council does not. You should give that mechanism of communication a try, as you did with the fire department, and you will always get the information you seek and need to effectively communicate to your constituents,” Jellie said in his email response.
Jellie is correct that frequently asking about the status of various issues will usually result in satisfactory answers. Of course, it’s difficult soliciting information on a proposal of which you’ve not been made aware. Even if he has the unilateral authority to relocate the skateboard park and valid reasons for doing so, letting all members of the council — and city residents — know this plan was being implemented would have been appropriate.
But now that the decision has been made, residents can help city officials move this project forward. They have an online survey to ask for suggestions about where the skateboard park should be located.
“City officials, including Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith and Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole, have been working on possible sites for the construction of the new skate park. To get a vision of what the public would like to see, councilors asked city staff to develop an online survey to gain insight from the public,” according to a story published Sept. 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The possible locations have been broken down into three areas — downtown, Greenbelt and marina — covering seven possible sites. In the downtown area, the first proposed site is greenspace in between the Twin Bridges; the second is at the current horseshoe pits, which would be moved; and the last is the soon-to-be-vacant lot at 212 Ford St. and a neighboring empty lot. In the Greenbelt area, the lone site is the former volleyball courts east of Caroline Street, across from Kids Kingdom. The Marina district has three possible sites: the former cheese plant on Main Street, if the building were to be demolished; at the skate park’s current location outside the civic center; or at Trafalgar Park on East River Street.”
The survey will be up until 4 p.m. Monday. Members of the public are encouraged to provide their input. Visit wdt.me/skatesurvey to participate.
