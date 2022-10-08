Generating electricity through renewable sources of energy holds much promise for our future.
Achieving this will require the construction of green energy projects, including here in Northern New York. This would benefit landowners, communities and the entire state.
However, those who approve of such projects need to consider the consequences of permitting multiple sites in the region. What happens to all the wind turbines and solar panels located here when they lose their ability to produce electricity?
Members of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees took up this issue Monday during a public hearing. They presented information pertaining to a proposed law on how to handle solar panel arrays.
“At some point these facilities are going to go out of operation, and what happens at the point they do?” Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss told trustees during the meeting, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “What happens 20 to 30 years from now when the solar tax credits run out ... or they’re not generating the electricity they used to? … And it becomes to the benefit of the developer or person leasing the land from the farmers, to walk away from it ... who’s responsible for it?”
Potsdam authorities have proposed a law to address these questions. It takes a pragmatic approach to assigning responsibility for decommissioning solar projects once their usefulness has expired.
After a year of not generating electricity for export, solar panel arrays would be considered “abandoned” under the law if enacted. The owners of the site could continue operating for six months if the Potsdam Planning Board granted approval to a request for an extension.
“The law would require, when the solar facility’s lease expires or when it’s considered abandoned, that all of the above ground equipment be removed along with anything at least 4 feet underground. The goal of that requirement is to ‘get the site conditions back as close to original as possible,’ according to Mr. Hanss,” the article reported. “St. Lawrence County has written a model local law governing solar power facilities. It requires solar developers to write and file a decommissioning plan before their site is approved, which they will have to follow when the facility is past its useful life. Mr. Hanss said the county’s model also requires a financial surety review by the developer every two years on the village’s dime. It would look at the site’s value and equipment, with a bond or cash put up by the developer and held by the village. This is in case the site goes offline and can be used to help pay for cleanup costs if the developer simply walks away from an unused facility. Mr. Hanss suggested the board consider a moratorium on large storage batteries sometimes used in commercial solar farms until they come up with a way to govern them. That’s because of the environmental risks they can pose.”
Potsdam officials are wise to take up this issue. Additional renewable energy projects will no doubt be proposed given the state’s objectives at reducing reliance upon fossil fuels.
So it makes sense to pass a law outlining how decommissioning should proceed for projects in the village.
Trustees should pass this law at the appropriate time.
