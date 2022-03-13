The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority received a bit of positive news last week from the federal government.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that he helped secure $3 million for repairs to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. In a news release, Schumer said the bridge transports about $4 billion in goods between Canada and the United States. More than 800,000 vehicles use the bridge each year to travel across the border.
“Schumer explained that the $3 million he secured for the project as part of the bipartisan omnibus-spending package for fiscal year 2022 will fund key construction to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge,” according to the news release. “The larger repair project that these funds will contribute to includes replacing the superstructure of the U.S. plate girder spans 1 to 8, Canadian desk truss spans 18 to 23 and the Canadian plate girder spans 24 to 32, plus cleaning and painting the Canadian plate girder spans 24 to 32, main cables and the suspender ropes.”
This is an excellent development. Any funding designated for repairs to the bridge is most welcome.
The problem is that the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge has substantial repairs that must be completed. And the cost is extensive: $100 million, officials with the OBPA have estimated.
We’re certainly not going to turn sour on any financial contribution to maintaining this vital link to Canada. We commend Schumer for bringing these funds to Ogdensburg.
But in looking at the big picture of the bridge and its long list of needs, $3 million is a modest amount. And the cost to make all the necessary repairs to the bridge keeps increasing.
The Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge was completed in 1960 for about $22 million, financed by the state (equivalent to more than $210 million today). The OBPA pays about $75,000 each year to retire this debt ($75,000 in 1960 dollars is equivalent to $718,875 today).
The bridge is one component of the OBPA, the other two being the Port of Ogdensburg and Ogdensburg International Airport. These three properties work in tandem to facilitate international trade and tourism.
Unfortunately, the bridge does not generate enough revenue to sustain itself. The lingering debt is excessive. On this page, we’ve previously estimated that it would take at least two centuries for the OBPA to retire it.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, proposed in 2016 that New York forgive this debt. We supported her plan, noting that this would allow the OBPA to direct more of its revenue toward necessary repairs. But her bill didn’t get any traction, so the debt remains.
It’s difficult to believe that the existing arrangement can persist. Picking up a few million dollars here and there won’t resolve the bridge’s many problems. And if a good portion of OBPA money each year will need to go toward retiring this debt, when will these repairs finally be made?
This raises the question of who should own, operate and maintain the bridge. Should it be taken over by the state or federal government?
Canada controls a small part of the bridge on its end, but it generally has not kicked in substantial funding for repairs.
We agree that the bridge has tremendous value. But unless a major source of revenue is identified to tackle most of its problems, it will continue to deteriorate. This merely kicks the can down the road some more, a pattern that so far hasn’t yielded constructive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.