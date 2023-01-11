Winter in the extreme

Power lines and utility poles are down along outer Coffeen Street in Watertown during the ice storm of 1998. Watertown Daily Times

While people in Northern New York have come to expect horrible weather conditions in the winter, few could have anticipated what occurred 25 years ago.

The ice storm that began Jan. 5, 1998, proved more problematic than usual. Over the next several days, it turned into catastrophe. Before it ended, the storm claimed the lives of six individuals.

