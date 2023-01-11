While people in Northern New York have come to expect horrible weather conditions in the winter, few could have anticipated what occurred 25 years ago.
The ice storm that began Jan. 5, 1998, proved more problematic than usual. Over the next several days, it turned into catastrophe. Before it ended, the storm claimed the lives of six individuals.
The heavy accumulation of ice knocked down trees and power lines, making traveling on roadways perilous. Crews from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. couldn’t replace utility poles fast enough to sustain electricity to the region.
“The ice storm was sort of an evolving event,” Richard L. Burns, National Grid’s customer and community engagement manager for St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, said in a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “It wasn’t bad the first two or three days. Then, another storm system came through and dropped a lot more precipitation and made it much worse than just a bad ice storm. I won’t say we were making progress, but we were keeping up with it.”
It took weeks to restore power to many in the north country. Shelters were created to provide some relief during the disaster. The storm strained the resources of utility workers and government agencies as well as first-responders and social service organizations.
A recap of the ice storm, published in the Watertown Daily Times a decade after it struck, highlighted the following:
■ El Niño was the culprit for the 1998 ice storm. Two jet streams, one from the south bringing warm air and the northern one bringing frigid air, collided over the north country.
■ On Jan. 8, states of emergency were declared for Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, and travel on roads by civilian vehicles was illegal. On Jan. 10, President Bill Clinton declared Jefferson. St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties a federal disaster area.
■ Niagara Mohawk put 1,800 to 2,000 people to work on restoration efforts with 1,500 employees working on tree and line crews.
■ A total of 1,351 crews worked during the peak of the restoration. That figure included 286 Niagara Mohawk crews and 626 line crews brought in from out of town.
■ At the height of the restoration effort, labor costs were $225,000 an hour.
■ The final cost to Niagara Mohawk was estimated at $125 million.
■ A total of 2,000 transformers and 1.8 million feet of cable were used to make repairs. The storm damaged or destroyed 8,000 power poles.
■ More than 1,700 reports of telephone outages in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties were listed as of Jan. 9, 1998.
■ On a tour of the damaged areas on Jan. 10, Gov. George E. Pataki said he had authorized the largest amount of state relief in New York history.
■ By Jan. 10, Jefferson County had opened 34 shelters housing 2,000 people; St. Lawrence County, 44 shelters, 3,167 people; Franklin County, 20 shelters, 815 people.
While the ice storm brought out the worst in some people — with price gouging being a major concern — it also brought out the best. This editorial, published Jan. 12, 1998, in the Watertown Daily Times, captured what went right.
“Times like these show what people are truly made of — and the north country is demonstrating its resilience, grit and compassion in braving what could prove to be one of the most devastating storms of the century. So completely do we rely on that wonderful invention — electrical power — that when it is gone, our resources are stripped to the basics, our inward and outward concerns are elemental — how to attain heat, water, food and light.
“But once the initial shock is gone, individuals, businesses, social service agencies, municipalities and government show incredible resourcefulness and creativity in helping people survive the crisis and, eventually, return to full power and a degree of normalcy. It’s happening here.
“This resourcefulness and creativity [are] evident throughout the region, in each north country town and village, in each household. Everyone seems to have an inspiring tale to tell — of how they are coping with the ice storm of ’98. Most inspiring are the thousands of kindnesses that occur in such times of privation — neighbor checking on neighbor, farmers pooling their resources to get the chores done, stores and agencies doing all they can to meet people’s needs.
“Northern New York has endured severe weather before. We survived the microburst of 1995 — the summer storm that swept through the area on a Saturday morning, scattering trees like toothpicks and felling power lines as if they were cobwebs. And who can forget the blizzard if ’77 when it seemed the snow would never stop and every time one looked out a window or ventured outside, the scene was unchanging — swirling snowflakes buffeted by blustery winds, a wintry twilight zone.
“This time we lack power, 250,000 of us in Northern New York and countless more in New England and Canada. But we survive this storm as we have survived others — by pulling in concert, helping one another, coming together as one community to get through each day. In doing so we rediscover our most elemental need: each other.”
